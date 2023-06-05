Latter Day Saints (LDS) Book of Mormon Cruises

If you're a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), finding travel options that align with your values can be challenging. Fortunately, there are a number of cruise organizers who have set about to provide the LDS community with cruise opportunities that are spiritually enriching and faith-based and include port stops at pilgrimage sites, complete with shore excursions bearing some religious significance.

Most LDS cruises are held onboard mainstream cruise ships, including popular cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival, but there are a number of river cruises with lines like Uniworld and Viking available as well. Some even offer the option of pre- or post-cruise land tours, particularly in destinations with religious history.

The highlights of most Latter-day Saints cruises include guest speakers, onboard scripture study and excursions to churches, temples and historic sites (from biblical or Book of Mormon times) located near scheduled port stops. One of the major perks of booking a Latter-day Saints cruise is that it allows followers of the church the option to dine with and go on shore excursions with like-minded believers, creating a more comfortable cruise environment.

If an LDS cruise sounds like your ideal vacation, below is a sample of sailings by popular cruise organizers Cruise Lady, Morris Murdock Escorted Tours and Bountiful Travel. Just keep in mind that many of these sailings have limited capacity and sell out quickly. You'll want to book early or may have to join a waitlist.