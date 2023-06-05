The convenience is a real consideration, too. Step up the gangway and simply relax; all you have to do is enjoy the scenery and explore exciting new ports every day. Your ship will whisk you effortlessly from one gorgeous spot to another.

A cruise can be many things. In Norway, let the scenery unfold as you glide along glassy fjords against a backdrop of snowy mountains and tumbling waterfalls. In France or the Mediterranean, a cruise resembles a string of effortless, glamorous city breaks, with no flying in between, your floating hotel often moored right in the city centre. Further afield, a journey by ship is a convenient and pleasurable way of visiting a series of hard-to-reach ports in a relatively short space of time.

Life on board is all part of the adventure; the friendly crew, the romance of sailing away at sunset, cocktail in hand, anticipating the night ahead, or the excitement of waking up with a new view every day.

Land-based holidays have their place, of course; we’re prepared to admit that not everywhere in the world is accessible by ship. But we reckon that once you’ve tried your first cruise, value aside, you’ll be hooked on the freedom, the friendly atmosphere, the fine food and the attentive service that makes everybody feel like a VIP.

So, which option is the better value? Here, we tackle three different destinations and styles of holiday – the Norwegian fjords, northern France and southeast Asia – and dig down into the costs each type of holiday offers. We’ve used three different Fred. Olsen cruises as the benchmark. Clearly, we’re not always pitting like against like – but these comparisons should give you a clear picture of the fantastic value offered by a cruise. All prices are per person.