Labadee vs. CocoCay: Royal Caribbean's Private Islands

Labadee vs. CocoCay: What Are the Similarities?

Let's start with Royal Caribbean's private island basics: Both Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay are a beach-lovers paradise. Both are rings by perfect, calm turquoise water lapping at white-sand beaches. You'll find loungers galore and there's generally food and drink within reach almost anywhere you decide to park yourself on the sand.

Labadee is equipped with a pier, which means visiting ships can dock right at the island. CocoCay, once a tender port, debuted a pier in 2019 so that more ships are now able to dock and guests can walk or take a shuttle to the island itself. CocoCay and Labadee are both leased (rather than owned) by Royal Caribbean from their respective countries, The Bahamas and Haiti.

Both Labadee and CocoCay feature water sports, cabana rentals, souvenir markets selling local handicrafts, high-octane extras and water parks (though the differences between the latter are significant). You'll find bars and all-you-can-eat barbecue buffets. On both islands, you can pay for shore excursions, water sports equipment rentals and alcoholic beverages with your onboard account.

Bars are another area in which the islands compare -- you'll find plenty (at least five apiece) across CocoCay and Labadee. All bars on both islands sell the usual variety of mixed and frozen drinks, as well as beer. Most dining options and all drinks on both private islands are covered by Royal Caribbean's food and beverages packages that you've booked on your ship.