Kids Club on Holland America Line (previously referred to as Club HAL) keeps little ones, tweens and teens entertained on its ships within the comfort of their very own personal spaces. Kids Club comes with a myriad of games to meet any child's desires along with thrilling activities and the latest gadgets.
Cruising with the family can be a joy for all, including those moments when you want adults-only and kids-only times. Kids clubs on cruise ships, like Kids Club on HAL, are a great way to safely entertain small travelers when you want to enjoy adult activities. Here's everything you need to know about Kids Club on Holland America Line.
Kids Club is a supervised space just for children from ages 3 to 17 that offers fun and educational activities for kids. The facility is divided into multiple rooms, allowing for specific age groups to be together. The age groups are as follows: 3 to 6 (Littles), 7 to 12 (Middles) and 13 to 17 (Teens).
Holland America’s kid youth program offers small cruisers the chance to mingle with other kiddos their age while parents can have “adult adventures” onboard without having to worry or stress about the kids.
Children ages 3 to 6 are placed in "Littles" on HAL's Kids Club and are treated to thrilling activities, such as pirate treasure hunts, storytelling, arts and crafts, ice cream sundae parties and pajama parties. The room has plenty of age-fitting toys and books, Lego blocks and art tables.
Decor varies by ship, but a number of them embrace an artistic theme, with paint brush pillars, giant pencil sculptures and a paint bucket bench.
Tweens ages 7 to 12 are in Kids Club's "Middles" and can enjoy their favorite video games on popular consoles like Wii and Xbox 360. There are several exciting activities they can join in on as well, such as various tournaments, Teen Movie Night, outdoor sports and Family Game Night.
On Alaska cruises, tweens can also enjoy the line's National Park Service Junior Ranger program. This unique program educates kids about the region while simultaneously offering them the chance to meet a park ranger. The "Middles" rooms generally include funkier design features like a life-size taxi cab and hot dog stand.
Teen cruisers who are 13 to 17 years old are placed in either "The Loft" or "High Score," depending on which ship they are on. High Score is currently only available on Eurodam and Oosterdam, but will replace the Loft on all other ships throughout 2024.
High Score's space is where teens can go when they want to dive into the video arcade or play air hockey with their friends. At night, the same area can serve teens along with their families as a spot to get competitive. Complete with fan favorites like skee-ball machines, a tilting labyrinth, board games and an air hockey table, there is a whole lot for everyone to enjoy -- and to even get bragging rights.
Koningsdam's Kids Club also includes three separate outdoor areas for all kids, while several other ships offer a teen-only deck space called the Oasis.
The Loft is a teen lounge designed to resemble a New York artist's loft where teens can enjoy music, games, movies and “hanging out” -- all without adults. In the Loft and throughout every ship, there are exciting teen activities, including Mario Kart tournaments, pizza and movie nights, art classes and game/arcade tournaments.
Hours for the Kids Club on Holland America depend on the day. On sea days, the club is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. The Loft and High Score is open for daily events and hours are subject to change, based on the number of children onboard. On port days, Kids Club operates from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.
Regardless of the time or day, children ages 3 to 12 must be signed in and out of the activities by parents or guardians. There is no after-hours program available.
Kids Club is complimentary aboard Holland America Line ships.
Kids Club is available on all Holland America Line cruise ships: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam.
High Score is currently only available on Eurodam and Oosterdam, but will be rolling out to all ships in the fleet to replace the Loft in 2024.