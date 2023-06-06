Ah, the cruise life. Imagine a blissful week away from the daily stresses and drudgery, complete with a soak in the hot tub, leisurely dinners full of genteel conversation and some quiet reading -- or snoozing -- in the sun. That is, until a gang of rugrats swamps the hot tub, whines through dinner and comes careening around the sun deck, all high-pitched shrieks and spraying water.

Like it or not, the mainstream cruise lines are family-friendly. This is a boon for parents and multigenerational groups looking for trips with something for everyone. It's less appealing for couples and groups of adult friends who aren't won over by the youth of today ... or parents hoping desperately for some time to themselves while the grandparents stay home with the grandkids. Although cruise lines do their best to occupy the under-18s with kitted-out kids clubs and dawn-till-dusk activities (not to mention late-night parties and babysitting), children and teenagers have been known to run free on ships, hanging out in stairwells, incessantly riding the elevators and generally annoying their elder shipmates.

If you don't want to put up with wayward whippersnappers on your cruise, you don't have to. Many adult cruises sail entirely kid-free or with a minimal number of well-behaved tykes. The key is picking ships and itineraries with reduced family appeal. The following cruise types are best for sailing without the brat pack onboard. Plus we have a few tips for avoiding kids on a cruise when you don't want to give up that mainstream, peak-season sailing.

