Johnny Rockets, the popular land-based 1950s-themed eatery, has outposts on several cruise ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet. Passengers can snag burgers and fries, along with a variety of other offerings, for a set price. It's a great option for anyone wanting a quick and indulgent bite between sea-day activities. It's also the perfect spot for a casual dinner.
Although the size and decor of each Johnny Rockets varies by ship, the classic malt shop diner setup generally offers stool seating around a bar, as well as booth seating in a palette that's mainly red and white with some chrome thrown in for good measure. Crewmembers dressed as bowtied soda jerks will take your order.
Menu items include several types of burgers and fries (think cheese, chili and bacon), as well as onion rings, hot dogs and sandwiches like chicken clubs and BLTs. There's even a salad option. Ice cream and milkshakes are also available.
Oasis-class ships offer free breakfast, including items like eggs, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and French toast.
There's a flat fee of $6.95 per person for anything on the menu, excluding ice cream, milkshakes, soda and alcohol, which cost extra. Breakfast served on Oasis-class vessels is gratis.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Johnny Rockets can be found on the following ships:
Adventure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Majesty of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
