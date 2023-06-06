  • Write a Review
Johnny Rockets on Royal Caribbean (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Johnny Rockets, the popular land-based 1950s-themed eatery, has outposts on several cruise ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet. Passengers can snag burgers and fries, along with a variety of other offerings, for a set price. It's a great option for anyone wanting a quick and indulgent bite between sea-day activities. It's also the perfect spot for a casual dinner.

Ambiance

Although the size and decor of each Johnny Rockets varies by ship, the classic malt shop diner setup generally offers stool seating around a bar, as well as booth seating in a palette that's mainly red and white with some chrome thrown in for good measure. Crewmembers dressed as bowtied soda jerks will take your order.

Meals

Menu items include several types of burgers and fries (think cheese, chili and bacon), as well as onion rings, hot dogs and sandwiches like chicken clubs and BLTs. There's even a salad option. Ice cream and milkshakes are also available.

Oasis-class ships offer free breakfast, including items like eggs, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and French toast.

Price

There's a flat fee of $6.95 per person for anything on the menu, excluding ice cream, milkshakes, soda and alcohol, which cost extra. Breakfast served on Oasis-class vessels is gratis.

Johnny Rockets Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Johnny Rockets?

Johnny Rockets can be found on the following ships:

  • Adventure of the Seas

  • Allure of the Seas

  • Anthem of the Seas

  • Explorer of the Seas

  • Freedom of the Seas

  • Harmony of the Seas

  • Independence of the Seas

  • Liberty of the Seas

  • Oasis of the Seas

  • Mariner of the Seas

  • Majesty of the Seas

  • Navigator of the Seas

  • Symphony of the Seas

  • Voyager of the Seas

Updated January 10, 2020
