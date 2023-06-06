JavaBlue Cafe on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

If you like java, blue skies are ahead. JavaBlue is a branded coffee bar onboard Carnival Cruise Line, serving up specialty coffees, hot chocolate and iced lattes. For a little extra, spiked coffees (coffee or cappuccino with a dash of liqueur) can add an extra boost to your afternoon or evening.

Ambiance

JavaBlue is a casual place to grab a refreshment. An ocean-colored tile backdrop suits the name, as does blue seats and a blue ceiling (on Carnival Sunshine anyway). The cafe is immediately to the right of the same pearly white counter that serves Shake Spot, a venue that specializes in shakes.

There are a few high-top tables to sip your drink on the spot and people-watch along the promenade -- otherwise, there isn't much atmosphere here.

Drinks

Regular coffee, espresso drinks, tea and hot chocolate are on the menu. Espresso drinks can also be served iced. The real draw here is a handful of spiked coffees featuring alcohol-infused java. A Caribbean Coffee is coffee infused with Tia Maria (a dark liqueur made using Jamaican coffee beans) and Appleton rum, with a sprinkle of nutmeg. Hazelnut Heaven is a cappuccino with Frangelico (a hazelnut liqueur) and a splash of Absolut Vanilla vodka.

Bottled beverages like Perrier, water, iced tea and energy drinks are also available at JavaBlue. Merchandise like mugs and tumblers are for sale.

Menu

Note: This menu is a sample, and might vary by ship and itinerary.

Price

Beverages at JavaBlue are priced a la carte, and range from 95 cents for a drip coffee to $5.95 for a spiked coffee.

Ships

JavaBlue can be found on the following Carnival ships:

Carnival Miracle

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Vista

Carnival Horizon