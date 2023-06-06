What started out as a sushi stop with a few cooked meals on Oasis-class ships has expanded into a full-menu Japanese restaurant on several ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet with sushi, sashimi and cooked entrees -- including hibachi options on select ships.

Ambiance

Though each Izumi restaurant is slightly different, all maintain a modern feel. On some ships, Izumi is a rather small space, while other ships give it more room. On the newer ships, color schemes run the gamut of reds, oranges, browns, grays and blacks used in a variety of geometric designs. On older ships, such as the Radiance-class ships, aqua and sky blue mix with orange and brown for a more casual feel. (Lest we forget, Navigator of the Sea's Izumi restaurant is done up in bold hot pink and orange!)

In all restaurants, the wall art is the strongest indicator of the restaurant's Japanese menu; on some ships, the samurai figure outside the restaurant says it all. Depending on which ship you're on, Izumi seating options can include two- and four-tops (sometimes just two two-tops pushed together), as well as cafeteria-style long tables or bar-style counters with stools, which you share with other diners. There is also a sushi counter for those who don't need access to the full menu.

Meals

Menu items at Izumi restaurants on different ships can vary slightly. On some ships, the edamame is complimentary and on other ships, it's a basic miso soup that is included. Some iterations of the dining venue offer hot rock-cooked menu items, while others feature a full-scale hibachi menu. And on some ships, the lunch menu is sushi only, while on others the lunch and dinner menus are the same. (How do you know what your ship has? Go Cruise Critic's Royal Caribbean board).

With that said, generally speaking, you'll find hot and cold appetizers likes shrimp gyoza dumplings, shrimp or vegetable tempura, seaweed salad and tofu sesame salad as well as a variety of soups, including shrimp wonton, nabeyaki udon and spicy miso ramen. Sushi aficionados can choose from 17 sashimi choices, 13 signature rolls, three chef's signature rolls and five sushi combinations. Three deserts are available as well: crispy sesame balls, matcha tea ice cream and assorted mocha ice cream.

On ships with hot rock (ishiyake) menu items, you can choose from mixed seafood, chicken breast, chicken and beef skewers and beef tenderloin. Diners are served their choice of meat, along with slabs of rock pre-heated to 575 degrees on which they can cook their meal.

Izumi restaurants with a hibachi (on Allure, Harmony, Oasis and Symphony of the Seas) are divided into two parts, one for the regular sushi and Japanese cuisine menu and a second room with three tables of eight spots set around the cooking area. The hibachi menu offers up chicken, beef, lobster, shrimp and combo options, all of which come with soup or salad, stir-fried vegetables, fried rice or lo mein noodles and dessert.

Price

A la carte prices for lunch and dinner, from $4 to $21; Hibachi is $30 per person for one choice of meat or $35 for a two-meat combo.

Izumi Menu

Izumi Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Izumi?

Izumi is found on the following ships:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Brilliance of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Grandeur of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Legend of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas

Rhapsody of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Splendour of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Vision of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

See photos of Izumi on Brilliance of the Seas.

Show Royal Caribbean Prices