Stretching Limits

AmaMagna, the first river cruise ship built in the last two decades to offer ocean cruising features, debuted in May 2019 on Europe's Danube River.

This progression shows how river cruising continues to change. “There has been a constant evolution,” Schreiner says. “It’s always more options, more choices, larger staterooms. Every new ship that comes out, you think what else can you do?”

The factors that have driven the design of river cruise ships are surprisingly complex, involving European geography, maritime engineering and customer expectations.

In what may surprise Americans, for decades river cruising was largely a mass-market experience. Most customers were Europeans, looking for a quick two or three-day trip (and there are still a plethora of short-stay vessels serving the Euro market). But everything changed in 1992 when Germany opened the 106-mile Rhine-Main-Danube Canal. The waterway, first envisioned by Charlemagne in 793, connected the North Sea to the Black Sea. Although built for cargo shipping, it helped pave the way for Europe’s modern river cruise industry.

Companies soon began to offer longer trips on fancier ships. Over the years, newer builds added extras like a sundeck with shaded canopies, a heated indoor pool with retractable glass roof and a limited number of suites with wraparound balconies. This helped attracted North American customers, who, having traveled so far, wanted a more luxurious experience.

Ships also evolved to a standard size, dictated by the dimension of the canal locks and the height of bridges. The vessels maxed out at just over 440 feet long, and just under 40 feet wide. Anything larger simply couldn’t fit into the locks, which limited their ability to sail. Height was limited to two-and-a-half or three levels, although designers added an extra few feet by installing hydraulic systems that lowered the top deck pilot house when the vessel approaches a low-clearance bridge.

Cruise companies began to tweak the model. Viking Cruise Line added additional length to some vessels, just barely fitting into canal locks. AmaWaterways added a second private “chef’s table” dining room at the rear of its ships.

In some instances, these changes were driven by demand from consumers who had sailed on huge new ocean-going cruise ships, where they found dozens of dining areas, large theaters, and endless bells and whistles from bowling alleys to ice skating rinks. They didn’t demand quite the variety of features but they still like having options.

Some experts say it would be a mistake to put most of these extras on river ships. Not only do the ships lack space, but there’s not the demand. “People go on river vessels to travel in the heartland of Europe and they want to be out and exploring places,” says Douglas Ward, a veteran cruise journalist and author of the Berlitz guide River Cruising in Europe & the U.S.