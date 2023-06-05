A 2021 Impractical Jokers Cruise has not yet been announced.
Here we go, ladies! The irrepressible comedic foursome known as The Impractical Jokers has been taking its truTV act to the high seas since 2016. There will be plenty of opportunities for Murr, Joe, Sal and Q to dare, challenge and embarrass each other to the max on the fourth Impractical Jokers cruise -- and for their fans to laugh along.
The four-day full-charter cruise on 2,394-passenger Norwegian Pearl sails roundtrip from Miami to Nassau, February 10 to February 14, 2020.
The Impractical Jokers Cruise has traditionally sold out, and alumni of previous Impractical Jokers cruises receive booking priority. If you're new to the Impractical Jokers Cruise, your best chance to snag a cabin is to book immediately -- once the cruise sells out you may join the waiting list
The Impractical Jokers themselves -- Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, also known as The Tenderloins -- are the main draw, but they bring other comedians too. The 2020 lineup includes Jim Breuer, Ryan Hamilton, Ron Bennington, Chris Distefano, Keith Robinson, Bonnie McFarlane, Adam Ray, Joe List, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adrienne Iapalucci, Joey Fatone, Casey Jost, J.F. Harris, Martin Urbano, Mark "Jiggy" Jigarjian, Mike Finoia, Chris Johnston, Adam Green, Electric Avenue, Space Monkeys and Karaoke Killed the Cat. Live bands and DJs are also a given.
During the cruise, expect several live comedy shows and dares on the pool deck; usually at least one episode of "Impractical Jokers" is filmed onboard. Karaoke, meet and greets, Q & A sessions, autograph opportunities and theme nights will also be scheduled.
The atmosphere is youthful and silly; the Impractical Jokers draw a wide audience of all ages, with many in the millennial and younger bracket. An ability to enthusiastically yell "Where's Larry?" and to recognize "Impractical Jokers" characters is essential; a good sense of humor is a must.
This themed sailing is ideal for people who love practical jokes, hidden cameras and the awkward social interaction style of humor that the Impractical Jokers provide.
This cruise is run by Sixthman, a theme cruise operator owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Bookings are done via www.impracticaljokerscruise.com.
This cruise generally sells out, but you can always be added to the waitlist.