Impractical Jokers Cruise

Lineup and Highlights

The Impractical Jokers themselves -- Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, also known as The Tenderloins -- are the main draw, but they bring other comedians too. The 2020 lineup includes Jim Breuer, Ryan Hamilton, Ron Bennington, Chris Distefano, Keith Robinson, Bonnie McFarlane, Adam Ray, Joe List, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adrienne Iapalucci, Joey Fatone, Casey Jost, J.F. Harris, Martin Urbano, Mark "Jiggy" Jigarjian, Mike Finoia, Chris Johnston, Adam Green, Electric Avenue, Space Monkeys and Karaoke Killed the Cat. Live bands and DJs are also a given.

During the cruise, expect several live comedy shows and dares on the pool deck; usually at least one episode of "Impractical Jokers" is filmed onboard. Karaoke, meet and greets, Q & A sessions, autograph opportunities and theme nights will also be scheduled.