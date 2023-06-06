Hurtigruten Ambassador Program Cruise Loyalty Club

The 1893 Ambassador Program is Hurtigruten's loyalty program for past passengers. Hurtigruten's program differs from the other cruise lines' in that there are no tiers. All passengers who have sailed at least three consecutive nights with the cruise line are invited to join, and will receive all available benefits from the start of their membership through the duration.

Membership is not automatic, so passengers must visit Hurtigruten's website to sign up. A booking number or past client number is needed in order to join Hurtigruten's 1893 Ambassador Program.

1893 Ambassador Benefits

5 percent discount on any repeat Norwegian Coastal sailing

5 percent discount on most other sailings

5 percent discount on select shore excursions when booked onboard any Norwegian Coastal sailing

Welcome basket of treats in your cabin on every sailing

Other Cruise Line Loyalty Programs