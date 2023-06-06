How to Score Family Cruise Deals

Top Tips for Getting a Great Family Cruise Deal

Take advantage of early-booking bonuses. For families, booking ahead is a smart move. Special arrangements like staterooms in family-designated areas, connecting cabins and rooms that sleep three or four are in limited supply and sell out early. If you wait for a last-minute bargain, you might end up with family all the way down the hall, or worse, on another deck. Instead, look for early-booking bonuses to get the best value -- in terms of perks and cabin picks -- on your cruise.

Consider connecting cabins rather than a suite. On the topic of cabins, consider all your options and configurations before choosing a room. A suite might be a luxe way to have every family member in one place, but for the same price or less, you can have the added benefit of multiple rooms -- and bathrooms -- with connecting cabins. This configuration allows families to share a space without shelling out for a sprawling penthouse -- and if those cabins have a balcony, you can even connect and share that as well. In addition to connecting staterooms, some cruise lines offer areas of the ship just for families, with designated lounges and other perks that might add to the value of your cruise fare.

If you're a family of three or four and looking to save even more, consider squeezing into one cabin. It might be a tight fit depending on square footage, but bunks and trundle beds can turn even the smallest cabin into a living space for an entire family. If you all get along well enough, close quarters might be the best way to go easy on your budget.

Double-check what your cruise line includes. Any inclusion helps, and something like a free drink package for your children can shave quite a bit off the budget if you've got thirsty kiddos. (Many times these packages also include nonalcoholic frozen beverages and even specialty ice cream.) Carnival's Family Harbor staterooms include an hour of free babysitting per child (age 11 and under). Also check to see if room service is included on your cruise line -- some charge a fee per order or item, which can add up quickly if the little ones are too fidgety to sit through a proper meal in the dining room, or teens are constantly ordering burgers at midnight.

Consult a travel agent. Cruise promotions, inclusions and even onboard programming can change on a dime. Working with a travel professional will help meet the needs of your family -- and your budget -- with up-to-date information on your sailing. Your agent can even help you get your price adjusted if it drops, and many times a bonus of onboard credit or some sparkling wine upon arrival for the parents sweetens the deal. They can also alert you to limited-time promotions offering free kids' or third- and fourth-passenger fares.

Consider unusual booking methods. There are plenty of ways to book a cruise, but some you might have never thought about. If you have a membership to the wholesale retailer Costco, you might be able to find a deal on that family cruise for the summer. That's right: Costco sells cruises, but deals vary and you will want to triple check the fine print to make sure the sailing suits you and your loved ones.