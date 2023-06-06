1. Start a Scrapbook

What better way to preserve your cruise memories than to keep them all in one place for easy viewing? Most craft stores have a wide variety of scrapbooking materials, including books, pages, glue, stickers and other embellishments. Or, if you're feeling like a homebody, you can order a nearly infinite number of supplies online.

But you don't need fancy or expensive accouterments to start. Fire up your computer, print out a few photos from your favorite sailing, and overlay them on those old daily schedules you've been saving. Not only will this activity keep you busy and help your creative juices to flow; it will also bring back some great memories.