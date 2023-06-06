How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise

Seasickness is hardly fatal, but with symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting, it can certainly feel like it may be -- and it can certainly put a damper on your cruise.

Luckily, cruise lovers have an array of options for seasickness prevention, from medicines and seasickness patches to Sea-Bands and even cabin-booking tricks that can alleviate motion sickness.

When it comes to finding the best prevention method, keep in mind that every person and their response to medication or treatment is unique. Don’t compare yourself to others, as the best remedy for seasickness will be unique to you and your body. Some cruisers find success with a motion sickness patch, while others rely on home remedies like tea.

If you have a propensity to motion sickness or are concerned that you might develop symptoms, read on for a handy breakdown of what causes seasickness and the methods you can use to avoid it with the best seasickness remedies.