You're not alone if you wonder how to get free stuff on a cruise. After all, onboard expenses can add up and who doesn't love free stuff? While scoring an actual free cruise involves a lot more work, getting freebies while sailing isn't uncommon. However, there are some tips and tricks for getting free stuff on just about any cruise ship you choose.

The good news is that freebies aren't too hard to find on most cruises. There are some awesome perks lurking right under your nose. Read on for our top eight tips for getting free stuff on your next cruise and make that vacation all the more sweet.