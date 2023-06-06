How to Get An Upgrade on a Cruise Ship

Sail during low-demand seasons

Ships tend to sell out during peak periods. But during slow times, they might set sail with some cabins left open. Those open spots thus create wiggle room to provide passengers with upgrades.

If your off-peak cruise isn't full and the cruise line decreases fares in an effort to boost bookings, that's a good time to ask your travel agent or cruise line representative for a free upgrade -- especially if you're not eligible for the price reduction.

"I watch prices before final payment is due," member geoherb wrote on the message boards. "On our last two cruises, we've been able to upgrade to better cabins at lower prices a few months before final payment. In one instance, we went from an inside cabin to an outside."

What's considered off-peak? Beginning or end of season cruises tend to be cheaper, no matter what region you're cruising in. For specific destinations, low seasons include between June and August in Australia and May to August in New Zealand. In the South Pacific, November to April sees fewer bookings. May and September in Alaska (when the weather is often chillier than in the summer), September through November in the Caribbean (peak of hurricane season, kids back in school), and early January and May in the Mexican Riviera (when young ones return to school after holidays) tend to be quieter. Find out more about off-peak times for your preferred cruise destination in our story, Best Time to Cruise.