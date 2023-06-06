How to Find the Best Cruise Deals for Singles

Top Tips for Getting a Great Solo Cruise Deal

Book early. This specifically applies to those no-supplement studio cabins; they are very hard to get on some itineraries, so booking a year or more in advance could be necessary. When booking standard cabins, six to eight months out is about right for booking shoulder season or repositioning cruises at the best price and for finding luxury lines waiving or lowering the single supplement.

Book late. Take advantage of your solo travel flexibility by keeping an eye out for last-minute deals that might put a cruise within your budget range, even with the supplement.

Study the cruise lines. The more you know about a cruise line, the easier it is to spot a deal and to know whether the vibe onboard is ideal for you as a single cruiser. The Cruise Critic member boards are a great place to read the opinions and experiences of other solo cruisers.

Skip the travel agent. Even though agents can sometimes help you find the best singles cruise deals, they have little incentive for doing so. If an agent books you on a cruise with a double-the-standard-cruise fare single supplement, they make more money. Unless it's an agent you have used before and trust to find a bargain, you might be better off on your own -- in more ways than one.