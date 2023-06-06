How to Find the Best Cruise Bargains in 2020

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on what cruisers need to know about coronavirus.
It's the start of a new decade and a lot has changed in the world of cruising, but ways to save on cruise fares have largely stayed the same. To uncover the best ways to score a cruise bargain this year, we spoke to travel agent experts and consulted industry surveys. What we found is getting on the right ship to the right destination might mean taking quick action.
We've narrowed down the who, what, where and when of finding the best cruise deals in 2020 so you can spend less money and more time enjoying the seas.
It's almost impossible to predict where and when savvy cruise shoppers are most likely to find dirt-cheap seven-night South Pacific cruises, elusive inside-to-balcony cabin upgrades or the best packages offering free drinks and spending-money. While travel agents can't see into the future of cruise deals, they do have a few tricks up their sleeves when looking for the best cruise prices and overall value.
We asked a few knowledgeable cruise sellers for their best tips on finding cheap cruise deals, getting extra freebies and making the best choices for your next sailing. Here's what you need to know.
The most popular cruises change from year to year, but one fact remains: You need to book those cruises early because they sell out fast. "Cruises can be locked in up to two years in advance. The best time to book is sooner rather than later as this means you have a better chance of getting exactly what you want," says Kerrie Croft, an experienced agent at Travel Counsellors. Cruise specialist Marion Picot from Orbit World Travel agrees. "When a new destination or ship is announced, these always sell well, so it is advisable to book early to avoid disappointment."
Australians are still cruising overseas, particularly in the Mediterranean and Alaska, but the South Pacific remains our top destination. With more ships based in our region than ever before, the deals can be incredible. As Tim Faircloth, director of Tim Faircloth Cruising, points out: "The more ships there are, the more competition there is." Cruising in peak months can equate to stellar deals for travellers who can be flexible on ships and sail dates.
If you think things such as civil unrest will lead to fewer international bookings from local cruisers, think again. "Australians tend to be pretty resilient. They understand the need for caution but many are disappointed they can no longer visit certain ports." says Becky Kent-Perchalla, manager at Perchalla & Turner Travel Associates. "They don't like this choice being taken away from them."
River cruising remains a popular option, with new rivers and destinations becoming available for regular cruisers seeking something new. Kent-Perchalla tips Portugal as one of the hottest river cruising destinations right now. Vietnam and Cambodia are also increasing in popularity, as is the Amazon. Even better, you don't need to rough it. "With the rise of quality cruise lines venturing into new, exotic destinations like the Amazon, you no longer have to do these rivers like a backpacker," says Croft, who once experienced this first-hand.
There are tricks of the trade for finding a bargain at any time of year but agents agree that cruising outside school holidays, particularly in February, March and November, offers the best deals. "In February, the kids have just had six weeks off and are back at school. In November, you can get in before the Christmas rush," says Faircloth.
Repositioning cruises to and from Australia also offer more nights for less money. "Look at the price per day," suggests Faircloth. "Some of the longer cruises on premium brands such as Princess or Holland America offer exceptional value. It often works out the same price per day as Carnival." Repositioning cruises are a particularly good deal for Australians who don't want to cruise with lots of kids on-board, as they typically take place outside school holidays.
October also offers great deals for Australian cruisers, as this is CLIA's annual Cruise Month. During this month, cruisers can pick up discounted fares and onboard offers such as free beverage packages, gratuities, onboard credit, category upgrades, specialty dining and spa treatments. "Even the lines that don't discount still have bonuses," says Kent-Perchalla.
In addition, some lines also offer reduced deposits and third/fourth passenger rates during this period.
While it is tempting to snap up a cheap deal, the best way to compare offers or decide if you're getting a good deal is to look at the whole holiday (including airfares and how much you'll spend on drinks, shore excursions or other onboard purchases) and then put a dollar amount on the extra-value perks to see how much you're really saving or spending.
While there is a trend toward larger ships such as Ovation of the Seas, they are not for everyone. "These ships draw in the kids and therefore the adults. However, activities like ice rinks, water parks and dodgem cars only account for a very small amount of time onboard," says Faircloth, who points out that Royal Caribbean's iFly takes one minute and Carnival's Green Thunder waterslide lasts just four seconds. "At the end of the day, it is food, entertainment and service that matters most to passengers."
If you aren't fond of lining up or simply don't like being part of a big crowd, a smaller mainstream ship with less bells and whistles could be a better option. Kent-Perchalla suggests thinking about your reasoning behind choosing a certain cruise line or ship. "Just because it is a good deal does not mean it is a good cruise for you. Value comes down to getting what you want and having a good time while you are onboard."
While larger ships are well suited to multi-generational groups, agents report mature cruisers travelling without extended family are moving to smaller, expedition-type ships and seeking interesting destinations to explore. Picot says these passengers, as well as discerning travellers, are also attracted by upmarket all-inclusive lines such as Seabourn or Silversea, which offer a more boutique experience.
All the travel agents agree: Cruise lines offer their best deals (both prices and added-value offers) early, and are not dropping prices as frequently on close-to-departure sailings. Croft explains that cruise lines used to have their best deals close to the sailing date but this meant people would hold off booking. Now they are encouraging people to book early. It is a win-win situation for passengers as those who book 12 to 18 months out can still keep an eye on prices and upgrade to a better deal with no penalty before final payment is due. However, if you have your heart set on a cruise that is 90 per cent full, you will almost certainly be paying a lot more than fellow passengers who got early-bird savings and onboard credits from booking in advance.
Late bookings can also come with a catch, according to Jill Rimmer, assistant branch manager at Phil Hoffmann Travel. "Quite often last-minute bookings are on a guarantee basis, which means you are unable to select a particular cabin. This can be tricky for people travelling with family or friends who want to be in the same area of the ship or passengers who like to be close to the elevators," she says. Croft agrees, adding there is also a chance you could end up with a cabin in a noisy area of the ship, such as under a nightclub or next to a crew service area, if you hold off booking until the last minute.