How to Find the Best Cruise Bargains in 2020

Book now if you want to cruise on new ships or to exotic destinations.

The most popular cruises change from year to year, but one fact remains: You need to book those cruises early because they sell out fast. "Cruises can be locked in up to two years in advance. The best time to book is sooner rather than later as this means you have a better chance of getting exactly what you want," says Kerrie Croft, an experienced agent at Travel Counsellors. Cruise specialist Marion Picot from Orbit World Travel agrees. "When a new destination or ship is announced, these always sell well, so it is advisable to book early to avoid disappointment."

Australians are still cruising overseas, particularly in the Mediterranean and Alaska, but the South Pacific remains our top destination. With more ships based in our region than ever before, the deals can be incredible. As Tim Faircloth, director of Tim Faircloth Cruising, points out: "The more ships there are, the more competition there is." Cruising in peak months can equate to stellar deals for travellers who can be flexible on ships and sail dates.

If you think things such as civil unrest will lead to fewer international bookings from local cruisers, think again. "Australians tend to be pretty resilient. They understand the need for caution but many are disappointed they can no longer visit certain ports." says Becky Kent-Perchalla, manager at Perchalla & Turner Travel Associates. "They don't like this choice being taken away from them."

River cruising remains a popular option, with new rivers and destinations becoming available for regular cruisers seeking something new. Kent-Perchalla tips Portugal as one of the hottest river cruising destinations right now. Vietnam and Cambodia are also increasing in popularity, as is the Amazon. Even better, you don't need to rough it. "With the rise of quality cruise lines venturing into new, exotic destinations like the Amazon, you no longer have to do these rivers like a backpacker," says Croft, who once experienced this first-hand.