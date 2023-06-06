How to Find River Cruise Deals

Top Tips for Getting a Great River Cruise Deal

Book early. The best time to book a river cruise is usually a year in advance if you want to sail in the peak summer months. That's when you'll find the sweet spot between price and availability. If you're going in the offseason, you'll see the best prices about nine months before you go.

Remember airfare. Airfare is not usually covered in river cruise fares. Even if you do find a last-minute river cruise deal, keep in mind you'll need to get a plane ticket to go with it. These can be spendy if you're booking within a few months (particularly since many river cruises begin and end in different cities).

Go with a group. Some lower-priced river cruise lines, such as Grand Circle and Vantage Deluxe Travel, offer discounts for groups of eight to 10 people.

Or by yourself. Rather than lowering the overall fare on a cruise that's not selling well, river cruise lines will often drop the single supplement on some itineraries to fill cabins. Some river cruise ships do have solo cabins, which typically have a reduced price tag; these do sell out quickly, however.

Find a travel agent. You can book directly with some river cruise lines (and two that have lower fares, Grand Circle and Vantage, do most of their booking that way). But a good travel agent might be able to get you a cabin category upgrade, or get you onboard credit that you can use for optional excursions or a beverage package.