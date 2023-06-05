How to Cruise Like a Rock Star on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

So you want to cruise like a rock star? Get exclusive backstage access to onboard and on shore gigs? Go behind the velvet rope and hang out in the VIP rooms? And never, ever have to mix with the crowds?
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady has got it covered, with exclusive VIP access to the ship, a dedicated team of "RockStar" agents to deal with your every whim and early access to all the onboard experiences. Rock Stars even get their very own in-suite full bar and cocktail kit.
We have put together eight ways you can live out your rock and roll fantasies at sea and cruise like a rock star on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady.
There are 78 "RockStar" Suites onboard Scarlet Lady, varying in size and amenities, but if you want the full rock star experience you'll need to snag one of the two 2,147-square-feet "Massive Suites."
In true rock star style, they come complete with a guitar room (which doubles as a second bedroom), stocked with guitars and an amp, should you wish to crank out a tune; vinyl turntable, vast terrace with a private hot tub and an outdoor dining table for six.
Of course all this rock n' roll lux ain't cheap (who's counting though if you're a rock star?) -- coming in at $6,400 for the cabin for a four-night cruise in October.
Your VIP experience starts as soon as you've booked your RockStar suite, when your personal concierge will reach out to ask for your rider. All true rock stars have a demand list, whether that's a bottle of JD in your cabin, someone to help you unpack your leather jackets or jars full of only the green M&Ms. You get the same treatment. Want a wine holder in your shower? Virgin promises, "If it's in your rider, it'll be there."
The last thing you'll want to do when you arrive at the ship is to get in line with everyone else -- and as a rock star you don't have to. One of the perks of staying in RockStar Quarters is you get a special VIP entrance for early boarding -- so no mixing with the masses and staright to the pool deck to top up your tan.
Need a plectrum for your guitar at 3 a.m.? Want the bath water warmer? Has your bottomless bar run out? -- No problem -- as a Rock Star you have 24/7 access to a dedicated team of RockStar Agents who are there to deal with your every whim and request.
While everyone else is downing $9 glasses of Champagne at Sip, rock star you can't be bothered with that. Not even Dom Perignon is good enough for you, when there's a $1,000 bottle of vintage Champagne available. And if you don't want to hang out in the bar with all the plebes, you can always order it via your Virgin Voyages app and have it sent straight to your suite.
Rock stars don't mingle with regular people, and you don't have to either. Instead, as a RockStar suite passenger, you'll be given a taste of true star status as you head straight to the behind-the-velvet-rope Richard's Rooftop on the top deck of your ship. A chic alfresco lounge, Richard's Rooftop is the private members-only club reserved for RockStar suite passengers, featuring a bar and large circular loungers. Pre-dinner cocktails and stargazing parties will be held at night.
During the ship's stop at The Beach Club at Bimini, you'll get the same treatment with a dedicated RockStar slice of paradise, complete with bar, complimentary food service, an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and cabanas.
There's really no need to mix with other sailors onboard at all -- except those you decide to invite to your own private soiree. With enough space for a hot tub, an outdoor shower, a circular conversation pit, loungers and two full-length hammocks -- the space is well-designed for private gatherings with fellow rock stars. The focal point is arguably the terrace's runway dining table seating six guests, which features a staircase to help sailors climb atop for some late-night table dancing!
What self-respecting rock star is tat-less? Roll up your sleeve or bare your back and go all out rock-n-roll with your own freshly inked creation at the first-ever tattoo studio at sea -- Squid Ink. You'll never forget your rock star days onboard Scarlet Lady every time you catch a glimpse of your guitar-toting devil -- or harmonica-playing unicorn, whatever floats your boat!