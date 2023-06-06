How to Choose an LGBT+ Cruise

The popularity of cruising among LGBTQ travelers has only grown along with the LGBTQ community.

The key difference between the early days of cruise travel and now is that today's LGBTQ cruise passengers have more freedom to be open about their sexuality. Cruise lines couldn't be happier about the progress, today seeking out LGBTQ cruisers as a particular market niche. Entire ships are now are chartered exclusively by LGBTQ passengers.

But are there any particular differences between straight and gay sea-goers? Are there any differences between the cruise experiences designed for a mainstream crowd versus those targeted at LGBTQ travelers?

The answer is: not really. At its most basic level, LGBTQ travelers board cruise ships for the same reasons as everyone else, regardless of sexuality. When choosing the perfect cruise, LGBTQ passengers have a few different options to consider, however, such as whether to book passage with specialty tour groups and full-ship charters that cater expressly to the LGBTQ traveler. Those who identify as LGBTQ also need to be sensitive to the gay-friendliness of cruise destinations, as some locales are more welcoming and accepting than others.