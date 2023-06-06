How to Choose a Europe River Cruise

Rhine/Moselle/Main

In a Nutshell:

With more castles than any other river, the Rhine combines centuries of history and culture with spectacular scenery and some of the oldest and most historic cities in Germany. The lesser-known Moselle river, running through northeast France and Luxembourg, joins the Rhine at Koblenz. The Main river flows into the Rhine from eastern Germany; cruise along this, and you'll end up in the Main–Danube Canal, which enables vessels to sail into the iconic "Blue Danube," the gateway to Hungary and beyond.

Typical Itinerary:

Winding its way through six countries -- Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, France and the Netherlands -- the 776-mile Rhine is the number one river for cruise vacations and a great starting point for first-timers.

The most popular Rhine cruise is a one-week sailing between Amsterdam and Basel, or vice versa, where the landscape of steep vineyard slopes, fairy-tale castles and medieval towns provide an ever-changing panorama.

The scenic highlight on this cruise is the UNESCO-listed Upper Middle Rhine Valley, which is dotted with castles and medieval wine-growing villages. Music is traditionally played on the sun deck, often accompanied by complimentary cocktails, when ships pass the legendary Lorelei rock, a sheer 433-foot slate cliff, where a beautiful siren was said to lure passing sailors to their doom.

Weeklong cruises usually visit Rudesheim, with its bustling main Drosselgasse street, and Heidelberg, with a castle perched on a rocky hilltop. Built between the 13th and 17th centuries, it's had a turbulent past and disproves the old saying that lighting never strikes twice -- having been hit in both 1537 and 1764.

City high spots include Cologne, famous for its landmark, a twin-towered Gothic cathedral that took 630 years to build, and Koblenz, overlooked by the Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, one of the largest castles in Europe. From Koblenz, longer itineraries take in a section of the Moselle, which winds through the heart of Germany's wine-growing country. Quieter and narrower than the Rhine, the Moselle snakes past small wine towns including Cochem, with a charming old town filled with half-timbered houses. Finally, France's Strasbourg introduces you to the sights and flavors of Alsace.

Rhine cruises can also be booked to coincide with annual events such as the spectacular Rhine in Flames firework festival, which takes place every September to celebrate the wine harvest.

Getting There:

You'll fly into Amsterdam (or Basel if you are sailing northbound), from which it's a short transfer to embark your vessel. If you're starting your Europe trip in London, you could take the Eurostar through the Channel Tunnel and change onto Europe's rail network at Lille, Brussels or Paris.

Watch Out For:

Not every view is a picture postcard. Inevitably, you'll also cruise past ugly industrial areas and power plants and maybe moor by a road or nondescript apartment block. Forewarned is forearmed.

Things to Do:

Why not slow it all down and give yourself two weeks to explore from Amsterdam to Basel? You'll see many more fascinating towns and cities. Conversely, if time is tight, there are shorter four- and five-night itineraries -- for instance, from Basel to Dusseldorf or vice versa, and round trip from Cologne. In spring, you can take mini-cruises from Amsterdam to see the tulip fields.

You can also cruise the Moselle and Main, sailing between Trier, which dates back to the Romans and boasts the stunning Porta Nigra, one of the original gates into the city, and Nuremberg, infamous for its Nazi rally grounds and the Nazi war crime trials after World War II.

Itineraries can be combined back to back. There are cruises from Amsterdam to Trier, from Trier to Budapest, from Amsterdam to Basel via Trier, and from Amsterdam to Budapest via the Rhine and Danube rivers.

More Info: Rhine River Cruise Tips