The total price of a cruise is rarely just the fare and some government fees. While accommodation, most meals and loads of activities are included, you will have to pay extra for an array of temptations such as spa treatments, shore excursions and alcohol. If you're on a budget, it can be tricky to figure out just what your total holiday cost will be and what kind of extra charges to anticipate. While a $9 pina colada won't break the bank (and is cheaper than most bars in Australia), you might be surprised to discover how quickly an exercise class here and a bingo game there can add up.
To help you figure out how much you might spend on a cruise, we've culled and tallied the prices of common extra charges found on South Pacific cruises and listed them for seven popular cruise ships. We've also added in the daily gratuities for each passenger in a standard cabin (if tipping is charged by the cruise line in Australia). Tips for suite passengers might be higher. As prices change frequently, please use these numbers as a rough guide to help you calculate the cost of a cruise. The amounts below are an example of typical spending over one day -- you may spend more, you may spend less, depending on your preferred activities.
Editor's Note: Prices may vary by ships within the same cruise line, as well as by itinerary, and they're subject to change at any time, without notice (these prices were accurate in April 2019). We realise that travellers will not rack up every one of these charges every day, but we have presented both the prices and a sample cost for one day to make the point that onboard charges can accumulate rapidly. It was difficult to compare internet as ships may charge per hour, per minute or per day, so subtract these amounts if you don't plan to use the Wi-Fi. As noted below, some cruise lines include gratuities in the fare, which should also be considered when comparing value. Prices are in Australian and American dollars, depending on the cruise line's onboard currency.
Pina Colada: A$12
Specialty Dining: A$45, Nouveau Restaurant
Latte: A$2.95
Massage: A$153, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: A$89.99 Cascade Brewery and Hobart City Sights
Fitness Class: A$12
Souvenir Photo: A$21.99, 8x10
Bingo: A$10 for one card
Basic Internet Package: A$30 per day, per device
Gratuities: No tipping on cruises departing from Australia
Total price of a sample day on Carnival Spirit or Legend: A$376.93
Pina Colada: A$9.95
Specialty Dining: A$29 per person, Crown Grill
Latte: A$3.50
Massage: A$140, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: A$125.95, Segway Around Cairns
Fitness Class: A$13
Souvenir Photo: A$24.95
Bingo: A$20 for four games
Basic Internet Package: A$69 for 100 minutes
Gratuities: No tipping on cruises departing from Australia
Total price of a sample day on Princess Cruises: A$435.30
Pina Colada: A$12
Specialty Dining: A$49, Salt Grill by Luke Mangan
Latte: A$3.90
Massage: A$149, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: A$199.99 Exhilarating Whitehaven Expedition
Fitness Class: A$15
Souvenir Photo: A$19.99, 8x10
Bingo: A$30 for six games
Basic Internet Package: A$29 per day Gratuities: No tipping on cruises departing from Australia
Total price of a sample day on P&O: A$507.88
Pina Colada: US$13
Specialty Dining: US$35 Chops Grille
Latte: US$4.25
Massage: US$159, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: US$99, Panoramic Brisbane with Airport Transfer
Fitness Class: US$12
Souvenir Photo: US$23.95, 8x10
Bingo: US$15 per game
Basic Internet Package: US$12.99 per day, per device
Gratuities: Included in fare for cruises departing from Australia
Total price of a sample day on Royal Caribbean: US$374.19
Editor's Note: Convert to Australian dollars for a more accurate comparison.
Pina Colada: US$10.95
Specialty Dining: US$29.95 per person, Cagney's Steakhouse
Latte: US$3.50
Massage: US$129 for 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: US$143, Waiheke Island & Winery
Fitness Class: US$13 Souvenir Photo: US$24.95, 8x10
Bingo: US$40 per pack
Basic Internet Package: US$85 for 100 minutes
Gratuities: US$14.99 per person, per day
Total price of a sample day on NCL: US$494.30
Editor's Note: Convert to Australian dollars for a more accurate comparison.
Pina Colada: US$8.50
Specialty Dining: US$35, Pinnacle Grill
Latte: US$2.60
Massage: US$115, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: US$189.95, Hobbiton Movie Set
Fitness Class: US$12
Souvenir Photo: US$24.95, 8x10
Bingo: US$10 for one card
Basic Internet Package: US$29 for per day Gratuities: US$14.50 per passenger, per day
Total price of a sample day on Holland America: US$441.50
Editor's Note: Convert to Australian dollars for a more accurate comparison.
Pina Colada: US$9
Specialty Dining: US$50, Murano
Latte: US$4.50
Massage: US$145, 50 minutes
Shore Excursion: US$169, Wines, Vines, & Scenic Coast Lines Fitness Class: US$12
Souvenir Photo: US$30, 8x10
Bingo: US$59 for three cards
Basic Internet Package: US$19.99 per hour
Gratuities: Included in fare in Australia
Total price of a sample day on Celebrity: US$508.49
Editor's Note: Convert to Australian dollars for a more accurate comparison.
Pina Colada: $7.50
Specialty Dining: $39 per person, Butcher's Cut, pre-purchased (a la carte once onboard)
Latte: $3.25
Massage: $109, 55 minutes
Shore Excursion: $65, Catamaran Sail and Snorkel in Costa Maya
Fitness Class: $11
Souvenir Photo: $24.99, 8x10
Bingo: $20 for three cards
Basic Internet Package: $99.90 per cruise for 3GB ($14.27/day)
Gratuities: $12.50 per passenger, per day
Total price: $306.51