The total price of a cruise is rarely just the fare and some government fees. While accommodation, most meals and loads of activities are included, you will have to pay extra for an array of temptations such as spa treatments, shore excursions and alcohol. If you're on a budget, it can be tricky to figure out just what your total holiday cost will be and what kind of extra charges to anticipate. While a $9 pina colada won't break the bank (and is cheaper than most bars in Australia), you might be surprised to discover how quickly an exercise class here and a bingo game there can add up.

To help you figure out how much you might spend on a cruise, we've culled and tallied the prices of common extra charges found on South Pacific cruises and listed them for seven popular cruise ships. We've also added in the daily gratuities for each passenger in a standard cabin (if tipping is charged by the cruise line in Australia). Tips for suite passengers might be higher. As prices change frequently, please use these numbers as a rough guide to help you calculate the cost of a cruise. The amounts below are an example of typical spending over one day -- you may spend more, you may spend less, depending on your preferred activities.

Editor's Note: Prices may vary by ships within the same cruise line, as well as by itinerary, and they're subject to change at any time, without notice (these prices were accurate in April 2019). We realise that travellers will not rack up every one of these charges every day, but we have presented both the prices and a sample cost for one day to make the point that onboard charges can accumulate rapidly. It was difficult to compare internet as ships may charge per hour, per minute or per day, so subtract these amounts if you don't plan to use the Wi-Fi. As noted below, some cruise lines include gratuities in the fare, which should also be considered when comparing value. Prices are in Australian and American dollars, depending on the cruise line's onboard currency.