How to Book a Cruise: Booking a Cruise FAQ

When Should I Book a Cruise?

Generally, you can book a cruise anywhere from 18 months to one week ahead of sailing. When you choose to book the cruise is up to you, but there are pros and cons for booking early or late.

Booking further ahead gives you more choice when it comes to cabin location. So, if you want a specific cabin or even a particular category that happens to be popular (certain suites and inside cabins tend to sell out first), you'll want to book as soon as possible.

The prices on most cruises tend to drop as the sail date approaches. That means that the closer to the date of sailing you book, the less choice you'll have in cabins but the more likely you are to save money.

The one exception to this is with high-demand sailings, like those during school holidays and each destination's high season.

Whether you book early or last minute, you're liable to get extra perks. Cruise lines use incentives to get people to book early (usually six months to more than a year ahead of sailing) or close to sailing day when ships haven't sold out. Perks can include extras like prepaid gratuities, drink packages, free internet or a free dinner in a specialty restaurant.