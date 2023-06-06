How Not to Go Crazy With Tons of Sea Days

Take Advantage of the Programming

Since cruise lines don't want you to be bored any more than you do, they fill up days at sea with a variety of activities from trivia sessions and lectures to arts and crafts and dance lessons. The more you participate, the faster your days pass.

But don't forget to mix it up a bit. If you play trivia every day, you will eventually tire of it -- no matter how much you love trivia. Try playing for three or four days, then going to a lecture instead. Or play morning trivia one day and take a dance class in the afternoon, then switch it up the next day. And don't ignore the outdoor activities. On sunny days, take to the outer decks to soak up some vitamin D while practicing your putting or playing mini-golf, whooshing down a water slide or improving your shuffleboard skills.

With so many activities and shipboard amenities on offer, there's almost always a way to mix it up a bit so you're not doing the exact same thing each day.