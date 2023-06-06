Celebrity Cruises' Lawn Club isn't just for picnics and bocce ball matches. Passengers on three of the line's Solstice-class ships can witness a blob of molten glass transform into a beautiful work of art at the Hot Glass Show. Feeling creative? Take a stab at glassblowing yourself, and bring home the ultimate souvenir.

What It Is

The Hot Glass Show on Celebrity Cruises is a demonstration -- offered in partnership with Florida-based company Hollywood Hot Glass -- that shows cruisers how glass art is made through a process called glassblowing. Glassblowing involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with a blowpipe, and then using various tools to shape the glass into an object such as a flower or a vase. (Up until 2018, Celebrity offered a similar Hot Glass Show through its former partner, the Corning Museum of Glass.)

Following Celebrity Cruises' glassblowing demonstrations, passengers have the opportunity to try glassblowing themselves at a Hot Glass Class, for a fee. Unlike the demo, which is only offered once per cruise, classes are available multiple times. The Hot Glass Class lasts 20 minutes, and is open to both adults and children.

During the class, participants work with an instructor to create their very own glass art piece, choosing from a variety of options: a flower, heart, ornament, paperweight, ruffle bowl, starfish, tumbler or wave vase. Participants can leave their finished works in the studio to cool (12 hours of cool-down are required); when they're ready, the instructors wrap them in packaging material, so you can bring them home in your suitcase.

Glassblowing demonstrations and classes are held on the Lawn Club of select Solstice-class ships, on participating itineraries. The exact days and times of the activities will be noted on the daily planner sent to your cabin.

Price

The hot glass show on Celebrity Cruises is a complimentary demonstration. Classes are priced per piece you wish to create -- starting at $40.

Ships