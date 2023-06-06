Holland America vs Princess: Which Cruise Tours Are Better?

Both Holland America Line and Princess Cruises offer similar pre- or post-cruise land packages, called cruise tours. Holland America's cruise tours can run anywhere from 9 to 18 nights, while Princess' tours are 10 to 15 nights long. Land transportation for both lines is a combination of trains and motorcoaches.

Most Holland America cruise tours consist of a 7-night one-way cruise (all if which include Glacier Bay), with land tours of various lengths either before or after the cruise. However, there are a few tours that consist of shorter three-or four-night cruises combined with five or six nights of land travel. These may or may not include Glacier Bay, so check closely if the national park is tops on your list.

HAL’s cruise tours all include some organized tours, specifically, a wilderness tundra tour into Denali National Park. Additional excursions are always available during the land portion of the cruise tour. Meals are on your own.

Princess cruise tours are divided into four categories with varying levels of inclusions of scheduled activities. Cruise tours labeled as “On Your Own” are the least inclusive and are primarily only transportation and accommodations. The most inclusive Princess cruise tours are those designated as Connoisseur Escorted, which include activities as well as some meals. Two additional choices include some scheduled activities along with some free time, but no meals.

One big distinction between the two lines’ cruise tours are the off-the-beaten-path destinations visited on select itineraries. Holland America runs tours that include visits to Dawson City and Whitehorse, both in Canada's Yukon territory. Princess takes passengers to the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, a remote outpost at the tip of the Kenai Peninsula near the Gulf of Alaska, and Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge, located along the edge of the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Southeastern Alaska.

The lines also differ in the locations and types of accommodations used on land tours. Holland America sticks primarily to cities, and overnight stays are in Westmark-branded hotels in Anchorage, Dawson City, Fairbanks and Skagway. Near Denali National Park, Holland America passengers stay at the Westmark McKinley Chalet Resort, which is less than 3 miles from the entrance to the park. Westmark Hotels are owned by Holland America Line.

Princess' accommodations (except in Anchorage) have a slightly more rustic feel. All overnight stays are in lodges (think modern resort in an oversized log cabin): the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge in Talkeetna, the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge and the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, which is less than a mile from the entrance to the national park.

Holland America and Princess Alaska Cruise Tour Prices

Holland America's cruise tours are slightly more expensive than cruise tours offered by Princess. Both have prices that start as low as $100 per person per day when you choose an inside cabin for the cruise portion. Balcony cabins bump the per day price up to $150 per person during shoulder seasons and as high as $300 per person per day during peak seasons.

Princess’ On Your Own options help keep prices down for those who don’t need a lot of handholding. The cost difference between that option and the fully escorted choice can be hundreds of dollars per person.