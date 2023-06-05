Holland America Line Cruise Refund Policies

The Refund

COVID-19 specific refunds: Holland America has not finalized its COVID-specific policies, but Item 4 of the cruise contract includes a provision for a refund if a passenger is denied booking or passage for any number of reasons, including those that are health related.

Pricing guarantees: The Holland America cruise contract does not specify any option for a refund due to price drops after booking, in fact, Section Six of the contract states that passengers are not entitled to any refunds not provided for in that section.

When you cancel the cruise: Most cruises cancelled 91 days or longer prior to sailing are eligible for full refunds. Exceptions are Grand World and Grand Voyages, which require a 121-day cancellation notice for full refund and cruises 6 nights or shorter, which must be cancelled at least 76 days prior to sailing for a full refund. There may also be short-term non-refundable special rates, for which these policies do not apply.

Taxes, fees, and port charges are refundable on all cancellations other than early departures and no-shows.

When Holland America cancels the cruise: Holland America is rebooking all cancelled 2021 reservations to the equivalent cruise in 2022. Guests are provided a preference form to accept or decline the rebooking and request either 110 percent of the fare paid in future cruise credits or request a full refund.

On cruises cancelled or shortened due to mechanical issues prior to or during sailing, passengers should expect full or partial refunds.