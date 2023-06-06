Holland America Line Alcohol Policy

Can I bring booze onboard a Holland America cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers of legal drinking age may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (no larger than 750ml) onboard in their carry-on luggage at the beginning of a sailing. This bottle is a corkage fee of $20 per bottle, regardless of where it will be consumed. No beer or liquor may be brought onboard; any such bottles or other containers found will be collected for safekeeping and delivered to passengers' staterooms on the last day of the voyage.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Wine and Champagne bottles bought in ports of call may be brought and drunk onboard, also for the corkage fee of $20 (for wherever they are to be consumed), or passengers can have the bottles stored onboard the ship and returned on the last evening of the cruise for no charge.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be retained until the last day of the cruise.