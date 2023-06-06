Here, we offer a sneak peek at some of the most popular cruises centered on various hobbies and crafts. This information, with specific dates, represents only a few of the options and is not meant to serve as a comprehensive calendar. Refer to each company's website for updates and bear in mind that some cruises sell out quickly.
Birding enthusiasts: Grab your binoculars and camera, and get ready for a unique bird-watching opportunity in the Antarctic Peninsula. Oceanwide Expeditions offers several dates for its Bird-Watching Cruises, where passengers can meet at least six different penguin species, as well as other polar wildlife, such as whales and seals.
Get up close and personal with nature on Zodiac boats accompanied by professional naturalists, or partake in optional tours such as helicopter rides and polar diving. See Oceanwide Expeditions' website for more information on pricing and inclusions.
Dates: Various dates in 2020
Golf on some of the world's most renowned courses -- across the the Mediterranean, British Isles, Southeast Asia, and Canada and New England -- alongside PGA legends. Crystal's luxurious ships is hosting a series of golf-themed cruises throughout 2019 and 2020, with options ranging from seven to 75 nights.
On these select sailings, Crystal will present golf enthusiasts with a welcome kit of goodies, including balls, tees and a logo cap and shirt, as well as a schedule of golf events and course maps. PGA celebrities (to be determined, and varying by cruise) also will be onboard to host discussions, clinics and exclusive cocktail parties. For an added fee, cruisers can book tours to famous courses and even play a few holes with the pros themselves. Starting fares are available on Crystal's website.
Dates: Various dates in 2020 and 2021
"Game, eat, part, sleep, repeat." That's how GaCuCon bills its annual cruises, with the next one slated for July 2020. Royal Caribbean's recently refurbished Navigator of the Seas will set the stage for this cruise, where passengers can expect lots of LAN gaming, cosplay workshops, comics, virtual reality and other types of games and themed activities. The sailing will depart from Miami roundtrip and visit Nassau and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas. A pre-cruise bash will be held on July 12 in Miami. Starting fares are available on the GaCuCon Cruise website.
Date: July 13 - 17, 2020
Popular scrapbooking company Lickety Split Scrapbooks will take cruisers on a scenic fall foliage cruise through Canada and New England in fall 2020. The third Lickety Split Scrapbooks Cruise will depart from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas, with stops in Boston; Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Onboard, passengers can expect lots of crafting time, goodie bags and even an opportunity to create a scrapbook album with photos from your cruise. Fares start at $734 per person, for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy.
Dates: October 22 - 31, 2020
