Help! My Luggage Is Lost. What Should I Do?

Start at the Airport

If you are flying to your cruise's departure city and you don't see your luggage at the airport, first scan the baggage area. It's possible your luggage got pulled off before you made it through customs; it could even have arrived on a different flight. If you see a gaggle of bags (a baggle?), go see if yours is among them.

No luck? Your next stop should be the airline's baggage customer service desk. (If you had a connecting flight with a different airline, you need to talk to the last airline you flew with.) Here, they may be able to track your bag, using your baggage receipts, to find where it has gone astray. Or pull it out of a back room where it's been waiting for you.

If airline reps confirm your bag is not at the airport, you'll have to fill out a Property Irregularity Report describing your bag and where it can be delivered to you when it eventually gets to the right destination. Be sure to have your hotel address and/or port call agenda handy to facilitate the delivery.

Get a receipt and a case number, as well as a phone number to call to find out your bag's status. Best case, you've got a pre-cruise stay at a hotel and your luggage shows up that evening.

If the bag can't get to you before your ship embarks, it's possible that the airline can get it to a port where the ship calls. That will depend on when the bag is found and where your ship is going -- although some unlucky travellers' bags haven't caught up to them until their return airport or after they've returned home.

Recently, our luggage didn’t make it to Ho Chi Minh City, and my ship was sailing from the Vietnamese port of Puy My (a 1.5-hour drive away) later that night. We immediately got a written report and case number from the airport's Lost Luggage office, took a photo of this information and emailed and sent it by text to the Vietnam port agent who was working with Holland America Line. It's essential to find out who this person is -- ask your cruise line.