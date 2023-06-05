Hawaii Packing List for Cruises: 10 Travel Essentials

1. Beach Mats and Quick-Dry Packable Towel

A day at the beach is a must in Hawaii, but it's a pain to haul fluffy beach towels from your cruise ship when you're a family of four and everyone needs two towels (one to sit on, one for drying off). No beach bag is big enough. Instead, streamline your beach packing by bringing along straw beach mats (popular in Hawaii -- you can also buy them there) and quick-dry packable towels that take up less space. With less to carry, you'll be able to haul your gear back to the ship and eat a shave ice at the same time.