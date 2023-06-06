Amongst the many purpose-built islands we've seen, there are only a few that catch our eye -- and one of those few is Harvest Caye. Harvest Caye (pronounced "key") stands out for many reasons: the 75-acre floating oasis in southern Belize is a testament to Norwegian Cruise Line's commitment to both the local economy and its passengers.

The Belizean touches Norwegian added during the construction of Harvest Caye -- native performances, shops and kiosks run by residents selling their wares, as well as sculptures and paintings by local artists -- leave visitors feeling like they've gotten a real taste of what Belize has to offer.

To see more of the country, cruisers will need to book a Norwegian Cruise Line-sponsored shore excursion; there are no third-party operators or taxis available for hire.

Cruiser-friendly additions to the island range from major draws -- a canopy-covered dock, a gargantuan pool, zipline, beachfront villas and an outpost of the Jimmy Buffett-affiliated LandShark Bar & Grill -- to more minor details that include mist-blowing fans and a pair of mini-cannons near the front gate to commemorate the Battle of St. George's Caye.

There is a whole lot to love about this stunning and exciting Norwegian private island, but here are just 12 reasons why we love Harvest Caye so much.