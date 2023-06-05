Harmony of the Seas Tour

Since its launch in 2016, Harmony of the Seas has racked up thousands of Cruise Critic members' reviews (3,715 and counting). It wows cruisers with trailblazing features, such as the 10-deck dry slide, the Ultimate Abyss, plus Oasis-class hallmarks the AquaTheater, themed neighborhoods and Jamie's Italian restaurant.
A testament to the 5,479-passenger ship's popularity, Harmony of the Seas won four Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice awards in its first year at sea. Voted for by Cruise Critic members, this Royal Caribbean mega-ship took prizes for "Best Cabins," "Best for Embarkation," "Best for Entertainment" and "Best for Families."
Discover some of our favorite Cruise Critic members' photos of this ground-breaking ship and explore Harmony of the Seas voyages here.
For passengers looking to splash out on plusher, more spacious accommodation with plenty of added perks, there are nine suite types on Harmony of the Seas (compared with four regular cabin categories), each with ample private outside space.
Cruise Critic member MOOSE4595 shares a photo of a Harmony of the Seas' Junior Suite balcony, measuring 80-square feet.
We also adore this shot by Tres Gatos of a holiday-themed suite decorated with tinsel, a roaring log fire on the TV and a Christmas tree in the spacious living area.
While egill59 shares a photo of a spacious bedroom in a Grand Suite on Harmony of the Seas.
Cruise Critic member beachys beautifully captures the oasis that is Harmony of the Seas' Central Park on Deck 8. This bird's eye view looks down into the glass-enclosed Vitality Café, taken from a balcony overlooking this leafy space that's lined with restaurants, bars and cafes.
There's plenty of choices when it comes to both included and extra-fee dining on Harmony of the Seas. One of the ship's most talked-about specialty restaurants is the whimsical Wonderland. Here, passengers are served up a multisensory, multicourse feast with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme.
Cruise Critic member LeesaMaree shares a photo of the beautiful Wonderland restaurant.
Sharenamichele captures an exquisite Shrimp Kataifi dish at the restaurant.
Walk the Boardwalk on Harmony of the Seas to reach the ship's spectacular AquaTheater, with Cruise Critic member Victorbre posting this image of the splashy entertainment venue.
Fun-loving passengers of all ages love Harmony of the Seas' water slides. Perfect Storm is a trio of colorful slides, pictured by Cruise Critic member amy in va.
Danni1985 has posted a photo of daredevil passengers scaling Harmony of the Seas' towering rock-climbing wall.
Have you sailed on Harmony of the Seas or another cruise ship? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being featured in our members ship tour series.