Harmony of the Seas' Boardwalk Video

The Harmony of the Seas Boardwalk, one of seven neighborhoods on the world's largest cruise ship, will remind you of days spent in seaside towns. Complete with a carousel and hot-dog stand, the Boardwalk is an open-air space all the way at the back of the ship. It's a blast for kids and adults alike.

Take a Ride

Carousel rides are free and open to all ages. It's tough not to have fun riding on a wooden horse -- or ostrich or even frog.

Hit the Arcade

Like every good boardwalk, the one on Harmony of the Seas has an arcade, with plenty of game options, including carnival favorites like Skee-Ball and Whack-A-Mole. Games aren't free, but you can swipe your card and have the fee charged directly to your account.

People Watch

Grab a table at Johnny Rockets -- free for breakfast -- and you'll find yourself with the best seats in the house for watching people exit the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story dry slide that finishes at the end of the Boardwalk.

For the Kids

Harmony of the Seas has climbing walls for older kids and adults, but the little ones have their own spot on the Boardwalk, called Luckey Climbers. Here, big, colorful, Pringles-shaped platforms are mounted on a wall, and tots can climb from one to the next, all behind a safety net. It's adorable, and children love it.

Best Neighborhood for...

Passengers with kids will love Harmony of the Seas' Boardwalk. You don't need to spend a lot of time here, but you'll probably find yourself slowing your pace as you stroll and play along the Boardwalk.

--By Colleen McDaniel, Managing Editor