Ho, ho, ho! The festive season is upon us, and those who have booked a Christmas cruise are in for plenty of treats.
Given the number of families cruising at this time of year, cruise lines have made special provisions for children -- but it's not just the kids who'll be feted and fed. There's merriment for all ages, whether you relish a visit from Santa, crave a turkey with cranberry sauce, or choose to ring in 2020 with a few top-notch bottles of bubbly.
We queried several cruise lines to see what they have planned for Christmas and New Year's Eve, and whether they were offering anything new or different. For the most part, the cruise lines stick to time-honoured traditions without stepping too far out of the box -- so don't expect elf-tossing competitions on the promenade deck.
Here's what you can expect onboard Australian cruise ships.
Princess Cruises will be encouraging passengers to get into the Christmas spirit with gingerbread house construction challenges, card-making activities, carols, a holiday variety show and festive films on the Movies Under the Stars screen.Stunning decorations, Christmas trees and poinsettias will decorate the ship and a tree lighting ceremony will kick off the holiday season. Princess will also treat passengers to a traditional reading of "The Night Before Christmas" and a stocking turndown service.
Religious services are also held onboard and passengers can attend a Christmas mass or an inter-denominational church service. The youth centres host holiday parties for each group and Santa Claus even makes an appearance bearing gifts for each child. Parents who want to stay up later to celebrate the holidays can also take advantage of free late-night group childminding sessions.
There will be a holiday themed afternoon tea available on Christmas day (and also on Christmas Eve) with Dresdner stollen, Christmas cookies, French patisserie, cakes and sandwiches. Christmas feasts include eggnog, roast turkey or goose, gingerbread mousse, mince pies, chocolate Yule logs, special Christmas cookies and Christmas crackers to celebrate the festive evening meal.
Ruby Princess sets sail from Sydney on December 13 to celebrate Christmas on a 14-night cruise Australia and New Zealand cruise to Auckland.
Majestic Princess sets sail from Sydney on December 15 for a 12-night Australia & New Zealand holiday cruise finishing in Auckland, New Zealand.
Golden Princess is sailing to New Zealand from Melbourne for a 13-night round-trip holiday cruise on December 20.
Majestic Princess sets sail from Auckland on December 27 to celebrate the New Year on a 12-night cruise Australia and New Zealand cruise to Sydney.
Sea Princess sets sail from Brisbane on December 27 to ring in the New Year on a 14-night round-trip New Zealandcruise.
Golden Princess is ringing in the New Year on a four-night sailing from Auckland to Melbourne departing December 29.
Ruby Princess sets sail from Auckland on December 30 to celebrate the New Year on a 14-night cruise Australia and New Zealand cruise to Sydney.