Ho, ho, ho! The festive season is upon us, and those who have booked a Christmas cruise are in for plenty of treats.

Given the number of families cruising at this time of year, cruise lines have made special provisions for children -- but it's not just the kids who'll be feted and fed. There's merriment for all ages, whether you relish a visit from Santa, crave a turkey with cranberry sauce, or choose to ring in 2020 with a few top-notch bottles of bubbly.

We queried several cruise lines to see what they have planned for Christmas and New Year's Eve, and whether they were offering anything new or different. For the most part, the cruise lines stick to time-honoured traditions without stepping too far out of the box -- so don't expect elf-tossing competitions on the promenade deck.

Here's what you can expect onboard Australian cruise ships.