Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

If you're a fan of decadent, award-winning BBQ and indulgent sides, Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que, created by Food Network star Guy Fieri -- who also lends his name to Carnival's Guy's Burger Joint -- will hit the spot. Available on some of the line's newest ships, it adds a delicious air of convenience to the lido deck.

Ambiance

On most ships in the Carnival fleet, this smokehouse comprises an outdoor counter-service area near the pool, so passengers can walk up and grab a bite to eat between swimming and sunbathing. It's open on sea days. The serving stations are stainless steel, surrounded by a marbled countertop and faux wood, which give the whole thing a refined yet somewhat bad-to-the-bone feel.

Seating can be found nearby. Given the casual nature of the eatery, diners can walk right up to the counter in their bathing suits. Reservations aren't available or necessary.

On Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama, the restaurant is a standalone space with a big bar and giant, permanent outdoor smokers for cooking up meats and sides. The indoor restaurant is decorated with corrugated metal, old beer signs, bar stools with faux cow hide and bright red metal chairs. Musicians -- mostly country -- perform here almost every night and occasionally during the day. It's rebranded as Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse | Brewhouse because it also has a craft brewery, featuring copper mixers and stainless-steel tanks.

Meals

At Pig & Anchor, barbecue is obviously the name of the game. Open only for lunch on most ships, it features specialties like pork butt, smoked beef, andouille sausage and chicken, as well as side dishes like mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad that will have comfort food junkies drooling. Available sauces include bourbon and brown sugar, and spicy sriracha barbecue, among others.

On Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama, Pig & Anchor is also a specialty restaurant every night, when it offers an expanded menu that includes items like baby back ribs, cornbread, salmon, "trash can" nachos and pie. Dinner offers a wider selection, and quality is higher as well.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

Cruisers can dine at Pig & Anchor free of charge. Dinner at Pig & Anchor on Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama is priced a la carte.

Ships

Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que can be found on these ships:

Carnival Magic

Carnival Vista

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Dream

Carnival Horizon (with Brewhouse)

Carnival Panorama (with Brewhouse)

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Radiance

Mardi Gras