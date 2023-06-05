Grown & Sexy cruises are geared toward the black club crowd who are older than 30- and like to party in a positive and empowering atmosphere. These chartered sailings offer passengers the chance to participate in empowerment and enrichment seminars by day and see celebrity performers, including musicians and DJs, by night. Passengers can also enjoy exclusive events like comedy shows and enrichment seminars.

Plus, there are sailings from various departure ports visiting a range of destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico throughout the year. Unlike with many other theme cruises, you won't be so limited when it comes to your travel dates.

General Info

The Grown & Sexy cruises are partial charters of Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival ships. Upcoming charters include:

Grown & Sexy All Ages Summer Cruise: The All Ages Summer Cruise takes place from July 10 to 13, 2020, sailing roundtrip from Miami with a stop in Nassau aboard Carnival's Carnival Conquest. Rates are $543 to $680 per person, based on double occupancy.

Grown & Sexy Boo Cruise 2020: The Grown & Sexy Boo Cruise, from October 30 to November 1, 2020, is a two-night Bahamas cruise aboard Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica. The ship sails roundtrip out of Palm Beach, with a stop in Nassau. Rates are $403 to $680 per person, based on double occupancy.

20th Annual Grown & Sexy Cruise: The 20th Annual Grown & Sexy Cruise sails from January 17 to 22, 2021, aboard Norwegian Bliss. The ship departs Los Angeles for a five-night Mexico cruise, with stops in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Rates start at $1,199 per person, based on double occupancy.

Because these are party cruises, passengers must be 30 or older to book on a Grown & Sexy charter sailing, with the exception of specific family-friendly cruises.

Lineup and Highlights

The Grown & Sexy cruises are all about onboard activities, which run the gamut from themed parties hosted by top DJs -- including DJ DP of Hot 105 Miami -- to karaoke contests and exclusive onboard seminars and meetups.

The Grown & Sexy All Ages Summer Cruise is family friendly and features sea-day games like scavenger hunts and a beach party in Nassau.

The Grown & Sexy Boo Cruise includes a welcome gift of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries for every cabin and lots of Halloween-themed partying.

The 20th Annual Grown & Sexy Cruise includes a premium beverage package for every booked passenger and features daytime events such as go-kart racing, laser tag, water gun shootout and comedy shows.

Onboard Vibe

Grown & Sexy cruises bring the atmosphere of the grown and sexy nightclub scene to the high seas, with plenty of dancing, music and casual meetups for passengers to enjoy.

Who Would Like It

Activities on the Grown & Sexy cruises are geared toward African Americans, but they could be a good fit for anyone who likes to party and enjoy good music and drinks with like-minded people.

How to Book

Grown & Sexy Cruises are organized by Atlas Cruises & Travel, which specializes in group cruises and land tours. Bookings can be made from the Grown & Sexy Cruises website.