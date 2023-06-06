Planning and Playing on Your Own

Whether your cruise takes you to a port with primo golf courses nearby or simply a quiet spot with nine holes you'd like to hit, you can always choose to go it on your own. Start by looking for courses in the vicinity of the cruise port, keeping in mind that there might be multiple places your ship can dock in any given port. The Cruise Critic Message Boards are a good resource for finding courses near cruise terminals; members who have played them on previous sailings can review the course and speak to logistics around transportation and reserving tee times.

One chief concern is how you will get from the ship to the golf course and back. Again, the message boards are a good place to find that information. Taxis are a universal option almost anywhere you cruise, but don't rule out public transportation options in larger cities like Athens, Amsterdam or Sydney.

Secondary to the question of how to get there and back is how much time you should allow for your outing. We studied a sampling of cruise ship-organized golf excursions and found that, on average, you should allow a minimum of four hours for a nine-hole outing and six hours for an 18-hole game. That means that if your ship is in port less than seven hours, you are going to be cutting things quite close to play a full round.

Obviously, once you have a course in mind, the next step is getting it booked. Distance and language barriers are more easily managed than you might think, with more courses putting booking options right on their websites. If the course you want to play doesn't have an online booking service, look for an email option to get instructions on how to proceed with a booking request. And, if hauling your own clubs onboard is not your idea of fun, this is also a good time to check with the courses you have in mind regarding rental equipment.