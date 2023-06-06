Giovanni's Table offers a more upscale menu of Italian fare and was added to several Royal Caribbean ships as a replacement for Portofino. Giovanni's Table (not to be confused with Giovanni's Italian Kitchen) features a variety of delicious appetizers, soups, pasta dishes, main courses and desserts, as well as an extensive wine selection.
Giovanni's Table brings a family-style Italian dining experience to cruisers that no other restaurant aboard can quite match. Cruise Critic compiled everything you need to know about this popular Italian eatery aboard Royal Caribbean ships, from ambiance and meals to its menu and beyond.
Royal Caribbean has outfitted the venue with dark woods for a classy vibe, mixed with stainless steel and gray brick touches that feel industrial and contemporary.
On some ships, floor-to-ceiling windows offer sea views; on Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, Giovanni's Table is on Central Park with some outdoor seating. At inside tables, passengers can watch through an opening as their food is prepared in the kitchen.
The five-course dinner menu includes Old-World choices. Some droolworthy options like these include potato gnocchi with bleu cheese sauce, prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella cheese with ciabatta, vegetarian lentil and root vegetable soup, mixed greens with Dijon mustard drizzle, an eight-ounce grilled beef tenderloin and a chocolate-cream-filled cannoli.
Bread is always provided with seasoned dipping oil as well. The lunch menu is slightly smaller than the dinner menu and features more soup, salad and pasta choices while the entrees include steak, chicken and fish selections.
Reservations for both lunch and dinner are highly recommended for Giovanni's Table as it tends to book up quickly.
Giovanni's Table charges a fixed price for each person dining at the venue. The fixed price tends to be a bit higher for dinner than it is for lunch. Check with your cruise line for specific prices.
Check out Giovanni's Table Menu to see what you could enjoy while dining at this satisfying spot on Royal Caribbean ships.
Editor's Note: Menu is for illustration purposes only. Contact the cruise line for an updated menu for Giovanni's Table.
Giovanni's Table is found on the following Royal Caribbean ships: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.
