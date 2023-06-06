Funniest Cruise Complaints, Questions and Comments

We here at Cruise Critic have heard some funny things over the years, from ridiculous complaints to questions that make us scratch our heads. Classics include things like "What time is the midnight buffet?", "If the ship has left port, can I still get on?", "Does the crew sleep onboard?" and gripes that people in foreign countries don't speak English.

Below, in no particular order, we've compiled a list of some of the silliest and most amusing cruise complaints and questions from passengers.

1. "We were on an excursion to the beach a few years ago. There was a woman there who was complaining very loudly to everyone that there was too much sand on the beach." -Cruise Critic member Rita/KY

Also, the water was too wet.

2. "On embarkation day (yes we were still at the dock), a woman was complaining rather loudly that she had paid a lot of money for her balcony cabin, and did not want to look at the car park all week. She wanted to see the ocean." -Cruise Critic member bobmal99

3. "Here's a question from a fellow passenger (first-time cruiser) we encountered. She asked us if passengers in 'outside cabins' get extra blankets to stay warm at night." -Cruise Critic member oldguysandgalls

4. "A year or two ago, overheard some lady on her phone telling someone 'Well Mexico was ok, except that everyone spoke Spanish.'" -Cruise Critic member DEBnGAB

5. "I was not allowed to utilize the gym because of wearing a shoe called 'Crocs,' which the staff considered flip-flops. I had no tennis shoes available. I found no tennis shoes onboard for sale. One of the reasons I accepted this cruise with my wife was that I would be able to use the gym." -Consumer Affairs complaint

Book a cruise to use the gym. Leave your sneakers at home. What could possibly go wrong?

6. "We were in line at guest services behind a man who was screaming about a bill for over $2,000 on his sign and sail card. Most of the charges were from the spa for beauty treatments and massages. He said, 'No my wife never used a credit card, she only showed them her room key and they gave the services to her. My card is the one we used to charge drinks and things.'" -Cruise Critic member poolreader