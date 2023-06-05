If 2020 was the year of the shutdown, 2022 is shaping up to go down in history as the year of the full resumption of service for cruise lines.

Most cruise lines have either fully returned to service or are expected to do so in the coming months, heralding a successful resurrection of the industry following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the major cruise lines returning to service, Carnival led the resumption parade on May 2 when Carnival Splendor sailed out of Seattle, thus completing the return of Carnival's 23 ships. Five days later, Norwegian Cruise Line followed suit with the return of its 17th ship, Norwegian Spirit.

Cruise industry juggernaut Royal Caribbean is poised to complete the 'Big 3' resumption when Rhapsody of the Seas welcomes guests back on May 23 in Rome.

Here's a look at which lines have fully restarted -- and which ones still have a little way to go:

Cruise Lines That Have Resumed Full Service

Azamara -- Back in Service. Azamara Journey's return to service on may 26 from Piraeus (Athens), Greece marked the full return to service of the 4-ship line.

Carnival Cruise Line -- Back in Service. Carnival returned to full operational service in May 2022 when Carnival Splendor set sail from Seattle.

Celebrity Cruises -- Back in Service Celebrity Cruises returned to full operational service on June 25, 2022, when Celebrity Infinity set sail from Port Everglades.

Cunard Line --Back in Service. The British cruise line's three-ship fleet has fully returned, while Queen Anne - Cunard's first new ship in more than a decade - is set to debut January 4, 2024.

Disney Cruise Line -- Back in Service. All four of Disney Cruise Line's ships are back in service, with newbuild Disney Wish scheduled to sail on its maiden revenue voyage on July 14.

Holland America Line -- Back in Service. The 1999-built Volendam is set to become the last of the line's 11-vessel fleet to return to active passenger service when it completes its stint serving as an accommodations vessel in Rotterdam in September. Currently, the ship is providing housing to Ukrainian refugees.

** MSC Cruises -- Back in Service**. MSC's entire fleet returned to service on Sunday, June 5 with the return of MSC Musica.

Norwegian Cruise Line -- Back in Service. Norwegian Cruise Line now has its entire fleet operational as of May 2022.

Oceania Cruises -- Back in Service. All six ships in Oceania's fleet are sailing. April 14, 2023 will see the debut of new ship, dubbed Vista.

Ponant -- Back in Service. Ponant's entire fleet is back in service as of June 7, 2022.

Regent Seven Seas -- Back in Service. On March 26, Regent Seven Seas saw its entire five-ship fleet return to service when Seven Seas Voyager sailed out of Civitavecchia on a 10-night Western Mediterranean itinerary.

Royal Caribbean -- Back in Service. Rhapsody of the Seas became the last ship in the fleet to resume service when it sailed from Rome (Civitavecchia) on May 23, 2022.

Silversea -- Back in Service. On May 28, Silver Wind marked Silversea's full return to service, when the newly-refurbished ship -- now an ice-class expedition vessel -- sailed out of Athens.

Seabourn -- Back in Service -- Seabourn returned to service on June 6, with the departure of Seabourn Sojourn from Athens (Piraeus), Greece. The line's newest ship, Seabourn Venture, is scheduled to enter service for the first time on July 15, 2022.

Viking Cruises -- Back in Service. All of Viking's oceangoing cruises are now back in service. Viking Mars, just delivered one week ago, will begin sailing this week.

Virgin Voyages -- Back in Service. The entire Virgin Voyages' fleet is back in service, with newbuild Resilient Lady making its debut this August in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Lines That Still Have Ships Out of Service

Princess Cruises -- A Little Further Out. Sapphire Princess is set to mark Princess' full return to service when it welcomes back guests on September 24. It will follow Diamond Princess, which will return to service September 1 from San Diego.