From 80s Cruises to Classical Sailings, Don’t Miss These Music Festivals at Sea

80s Cruises

When: 1 - 4 September, 2018

Itinerary: This three-night sailing departs Newcastle with calls in Amsterdam and Zeebrugge (for Bruges) before ending in Southampton.

What It Is: Marella (formerly Thomson) Cruises has revealed plans for a special 80s cruise -- a first for the line -- that will mark Marella Discovery's final sailing out of Newcastle for the season.

Eighties-loving passengers will get to experience a heady dose of their favourite decade, with former Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox headlining on the Sunday, with a guest appearance from Carol Decker of T'Pau, and Trevor Nelson headlining on the Monday. Passengers can expect special 80s-themed DJ sets, Ministry of Sound sunset pool parties, featuring DJs Adamski and Brandon Block, a Guilty Pleasures Party, classic 80s movies and a silent disco, as the ship sails across the North Sea. Fares from £615 per person based on two adults sharing an inside cabin.

When: 12 - 15 October, 2018

Itinerary: A three-night return sailing departing from Southampton, with a call in Zeebrugge (for Bruges).

What It Is: Organised by Floating Festivals and set to take place onboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas, Throwback will give 80s lovers the chance to indulge in a mini-cruise full of their favourite music while sailing across the North Sea. The itinerary features pop icons Jason Donovan; Chesney Hawkes; Sonia; Imagination, featuring Errol Kennedy; The Human League; OMD and Erasure's Andy Bell, plus guest DJ Pat Sharp. Floating Festivals promises to completely transform the ship into a shrine to the 80s, featuring hit TV shows, movies and quizzes. Fares from £599 per person.

When: 17 - 24 March, 2018

Itinerary: From Fort Lauderdale round trip, the ship will call at St. Thomas, Tortola, Nassau and Royal Caribbean's private island, CocoCay.

What It Is: Join Rick Springfield and other stars for the third 80s Cruise, onboard Celebrity Summit. Rocking big hair and neon spandex, 80's-lovers can enjoy concerts day and night as well as a myriad of themed activities such as costume parties, "Let's Get Physical" aerobics and Q&A sessions with the artistes. Although no official meet-and-greet has been announced, the charter company hints there's a good chance you might run into one of your teenage celebrity crushes onboard. Fares from $2,600 for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy.

When: 6 - 13 May, 2018

Itinerary: A seven-night return sailing departing from Southampton, with calls in Bilbao, Vigo and Lisbon.

What It Is: Organised by Australian cruise provider Cruiseco, this 80s-themed sailing takes place onboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas with headliners including Tony Hadley, ABC, Kim Wilde, Belinda Carlisle and Paul Young. The bill is likely to bring about a sense of nostalgia for passengers with hits such as "Kids In America," "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and "Every Time You Go Away" belted out as the ship makes its way to Spain and Portugal. Fares start from £1,550 per person based on double occupancy of an interior cabin.