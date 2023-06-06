Fred. Olsen Oceans Cruise Loyalty Club

Oceans is Fred. Olsen's multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic upon completion of your first sailing with the cruise line. Members earn credits based on cruise nights, at a rate of one point per night. Perks include discounts on onboard spending and shore tours, access to special events, priority boarding and more. There are also discounts offered for advanced cruise bookings.

Points are voided if there are more than five years between cruises.

Oceans Levels and Benefits

Bronze

Available with one to 30 points

5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least 12 months in advance

Early notification of the next year's cruise offerings

Ability to earn onboard credit by referring friends to Fred. Olsen

Access to a dedicated onboard representative

Access to an Oceans members-only section of the cruise line's website and online contact

Subscription to the cruise line's magazine

Digital membership card

Silver

Available with 31 to 100 points

Receive all Bronze-level perks

5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least nine months in advance

Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party on sailings of five nights or longer

5 percent discount on onboard purchases

Physical membership card

Gold

Available with 101 to 250 points

Receive all Silver-level perks

5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least six months in advance

Welcome aboard gift on each cruise

Complimentary refreshments at Dover and Southampton cruise ports

Personalized luggage tags

Use of dedicated customer service phone line while onboard

5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

Platinum

Available with 251 to 500 points

Receive all Gold-level perks

5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least three months in advance

Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party

10 percent discount on onboard purchases

7.5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

Access to priority reservation phone line

Access to exclusive event on cruises of 14 nights or longer

Diamond Elite

Available with 501-plus points

Receive all Platinum-level perks

5 percent discount on all cruise bookings

15 percent discount on onboard purchases

10 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise

Milestone award is given to Diamond Elite members who have passed a multiple of 250 cruise points (given on a per household basis)

Confirmed table number for dinner before departure

Priority embarkation with personal bon voyage call before departing

One free bag of laundry with wash and fold service

