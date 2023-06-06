Fred. Olsen Oceans Cruise Loyalty Club

Oceans is Fred. Olsen's multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic upon completion of your first sailing with the cruise line. Members earn credits based on cruise nights, at a rate of one point per night. Perks include discounts on onboard spending and shore tours, access to special events, priority boarding and more. There are also discounts offered for advanced cruise bookings.
Points are voided if there are more than five years between cruises.
Bronze
Available with one to 30 points
5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least 12 months in advance
Early notification of the next year's cruise offerings
Ability to earn onboard credit by referring friends to Fred. Olsen
Access to a dedicated onboard representative
Access to an Oceans members-only section of the cruise line's website and online contact
Subscription to the cruise line's magazine
Digital membership card
Silver
Available with 31 to 100 points
Receive all Bronze-level perks
5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least nine months in advance
Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party on sailings of five nights or longer
5 percent discount on onboard purchases
Physical membership card
Gold
Available with 101 to 250 points
Receive all Silver-level perks
5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least six months in advance
Welcome aboard gift on each cruise
Complimentary refreshments at Dover and Southampton cruise ports
Personalized luggage tags
Use of dedicated customer service phone line while onboard
5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise
Platinum
Available with 251 to 500 points
Receive all Gold-level perks
5 percent discount on cruise bookings made at least three months in advance
Access to exclusive Oceans cocktail party
10 percent discount on onboard purchases
7.5 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise
Access to priority reservation phone line
Access to exclusive event on cruises of 14 nights or longer
Diamond Elite
Available with 501-plus points
Receive all Platinum-level perks
5 percent discount on all cruise bookings
15 percent discount on onboard purchases
10 percent discount on all shore excursions booked before boarding your cruise
Milestone award is given to Diamond Elite members who have passed a multiple of 250 cruise points (given on a per household basis)
Confirmed table number for dinner before departure
Priority embarkation with personal bon voyage call before departing
One free bag of laundry with wash and fold service