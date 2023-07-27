Fourth of July Celebrations: How Cruise Lines Are Marking Independence Day

Kids running around in face paint, clutching melting ice cream cones; ribs and corn grilling on the barbecue; the splashing of pool games, the waving of flags and even the crackling of fireworks -- this isn't the Fourth of July celebrations in your backyard, this is the Fourth of July on a cruise.

Whether you're sailing through Alaska's Last Frontier or cruising the Caribbean’s exotic waters, cruise lines find a number of ways to celebrate America's birthday. From traditional meals and red, white and blue decor to new traditions like an Americana-themed silent disco party, there are many ways to observe and revel in Fourth of July celebrations at sea. (One line even hosts its own grand fireworks display!).

Find out which lines do what for an Independence Day cruise to remember.