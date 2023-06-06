Why Book Through a Travel Agent?

Saving you time and money on the one hand, while providing information and peace of mind on the other. This is how travel agents sum up their service. But below are some examples of specific areas where they can help.

Choosing a Cruise: With so much to consider, the best starting point is to sit down and chat to sales staff about the type of holiday you normally take. Do you like large hotels buzzing with activities or small chic properties with a more laidback ambience? What are you looking for in a cruise ship? Good agents will be able to match you to the ocean-going equivalent, whether it's the likes of Royal Caribbean International for a resort-style experience; P&O Cruises for a large hotel-style sailing or Seabourn for an upmarket boutique ship voyage. You can discuss what sort of itinerary you would like, be it from Australia, Asia or further afield, such as Europe. The agent will be able to explain what best suits your requirements and advise you on specific facilities on the ships, and details about the itineraries you favour.

Offering Special Deals: The best specialist cruise agents have close relationships with the cruise lines and often get special prices or packages that may not be generally be available on the Internet or elsewhere. In addition to special rates, other benefits such as cabin upgrades or onboard spending money may also be included. Agents might also add in their own special extras, such as a bottle of Champagne or airport transfers, to sweeten the deal. More imaginative travel agents are also coming up with special one-off packages. These can range from a simple cruise-and-stay that may include a few nights in New York with a transatlantic cruise, to a more complex trip to the ruined Inca city of Macchu Picchu followed by a South America cruise. The options are limitless, but the benefits of such unique packages are two-fold. Not only do they save you from having to put together such a holiday yourself, but if anything goes wrong, you will be protected under package travel regulations.

Making the Booking: Agents know their way around the cruise line reservations systems and can make the whole process much easier for you. They can go into further detail on aspects such as accommodation -- the type of cabin you would like and the benefits of booking a specific deck or location on the ship. They can advise on dining arrangements -- whether to opt for flexible dining or fixed dining and, if there are speciality restaurants, whether it is better to make a reservation before sailing. They can additionally cover issues such as gratuities and excursions. The agent will also be able to arrange travel insurance, if required, and will collect payment for the cruise (usually a 10 percent deposit at the time of booking and the full amount up to 15 weeks before departure). In addition, the agent can assist with other travel plans, such as pre or post-cruise stays, flights and transfers.

Special Requirements: This can cover any number of issues, from dietary requirements and the need to arrange special meals, to wedding arrangements for couples wanting to get married. Disabled travellers, and particularly those with mobility issues, can also be assisted by agents who can help to advise on the most accessible ships and book suitable cabins. Concerning all these issues and more, a qualified agent should be able to make proper arrangements for you or suggest how to handle the matter yourself.

Establishing Relationships: Booking with a travel agent gives your transaction a personal touch -- you have a resource for asking questions and someone to contact if something goes wrong during your travels. But, your relationship with an agent doesn't tend to end after one trip. The agent will keep you in his or her database, alert you to deals or sales and can even suggest future trip ideas.

Customer Service: Agents can provide something that no computer ever can -- the personal touch. You can ask as many questions as you want and, in conversation, pick up many small off-the-cuff details from their own experiences. Peace of mind is another big factor, as having a personal contact is very important if you need assistance either before your trip or while you are away. And the contact needn't end once your holiday is over. Any good agent will strive to maintain the relationship and will alert you to deals and sales, or even suggest future trips they feel might be suitable.