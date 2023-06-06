Fiji Cruises: Big Ship vs Small Ship

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/10/ss-fiji-blue-lagoon-sacred-island.jpg" alt="Fiji Blue Lagoon Sacred Island " title=" " <br="" />

Fiji is known as a 'flop and drop' destination. White sandy beaches, palm trees and clear blue waters enhanced by a relaxed vibe. But what if you could flop and drop knowing you will wake the next morning, or from your afternoon snooze, to look at a new magical destination?

That is the appeal of a cruise around the islands of Fiji. One day you can be anchored in a small cove sheltered by a rocky mysterious island, the next tendering ashore to a remote village and visiting a school. The best part is you only have to unpack the once.

There are many cruise options around Fiji and the South Pacific, so you have a lot to consider before you book. Do you want to enjoy the experience from an elevated vantage point on your ship's topmost deck? Are you happy to use a tender (smaller boat) to get ashore? Or do you want to be able to jump straight off the back of the ship and swim to a beach or explore from a kayak? Do you prefer to stick to the major attractions or venture off the beaten path? Onboard, are you looking for plentiful activities day and night, a quiet respite, or a chance to learn more about the destination and its culture?

All of these things differ, depending on the size of the ship. So how to know whether to go big or small?

First you need to decide what experience you are looking for. For variety and space, with a choice of dining and entertainment options and an array of organised tours, choose a large ship. If you would like a more tailored experience, the ability to get to places less visited, and an intimate group of passengers where everyone gets to know your name, choose a small ship.

To give you a better idea of what to expect, we've compared some big mainstream ships (P&O Cruises and Royal Caribbean International) with small ships (Captain Cook Cruises and Blue Lagoon Cruises).