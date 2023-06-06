Cruise lines offer countless activities and other extras to make for the best family cruises imaginable. From kids clubs, meet-and-greets with beloved cartoon characters and water parks to ziplines and ropes courses, a cruise with family can be a load of fun for everyone.
Cruising is without a doubt a family-friendly holiday for a growing number of Australians. To attract and keep so many children happily engaged, cruise lines offer cool kids clubs, meet and greets with cartoon characters, splash-happy water parks, ziplines, ropes courses and more.
Most of the mainstream cruise lines are extremely family-friendly, including Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International. Celebrity and Holland America Line offer supervised activities and dedicated facilities for kids and teens on most ships, but do have a more adult-focused ethos and fewer family attractions outside the kids' clubs. Luxury lines offer children's programs on selected sailings, but these more high-end cruises are generally geared toward grownups.
All of these lines offer great cruises. It's the differences -- each line's signature features, onboard partnerships and the details of the kids and teens programs -- that will determine which ship is the best fit for your family.
To get the most from your family cruise, consider the following tips when picking a ship.
Family-friendly cruise lines work hard delivering creative children's programs that go beyond babysitting. Norwegian's Splash Academy engages kids with tumbling, juggling, spinning and other circus skill classes, culminating in a performance of circus acts for appreciative parents. Carnival's Camp Ocean has a marine theme, and Disney's utilizes its partnerships to offer attractions like a Millennium Falcon-themed Star Wars play area and Marvel Super Hero Academy.
All cruise line youth programs divide kids into age-appropriate groups, but different lines take different approaches toward age groupings. You'll want to think about the ages and personalities of your children to determine whether a cruise line's program is a good fit.
Royal Caribbean, for example, offers separate groups for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17, a division that takes into account kids' natural tendencies: An outgoing 6-year-old might be bored and insulted by being with a 3-year-old, and a shy 8-year-old might feel overwhelmed being matched with a much taller and athletic 12-year-old. Carnival's Camp Ocean offers the same groupings, but starts the drop-off program at 2 instead of 3 and youth staff change diapers. Norwegian's Splash Academy separates kids into Turtles, ages 3 to 5; Seals, ages 6 to 9; and Dolphins, ages 10 to 12. It combines all teens, ages 13 to 17, into one Entourage group. If your 12-year-old is very mature and outgoing, she might be fine in a group with older kids and high schoolers on Royal Caribbean and Carnival; if she's a young 12, she might do better mixed with 10- and 11-year-olds on Norwegian.
Holland America and Princess offer fewer age groupings, meaning a wider age range in each group. Princess groups together ages 3 to 7, 8 to 12 and 13 to 17; Holland America adjusts ages slightly in Club HAL with groupings for Kids (3 to 6), Tweens (7 to 12) and Teens (13 to 17). Will your 12-year-old be willing to hang out with a 7- or 8-year-old? Your success with the kids' club may depend on how many children of each age show up for activities.
Disney takes an unusual approach. Its Oceaneer Club and Lab are both open to all kids between ages 3 and 12. While Club activities target the younger kids and Lab programming is aimed at the older, any child can participate in any activity. This means that siblings or friends traveling together can stay with each other, despite age gaps. On the flip side, preschoolers might be overwhelmed by the activity choice if left in the kids club for several hours.
Another thing to note: During spring break, summer and other peak times, kids might be bumped from the dedicated play spaces into lounges and other public areas to reduce crowding. Conversely, during the fall or other cruises with low kid turnout, age groups might be combined for joint activities.
Several cruise lines offer drop-off nurseries for under-3s at an hourly rate and/or play areas for the littlest cruisers, which they can enjoy with a parent or guardian. Disney Cruise Line is one of the top lines for babies, offering full-service themed nurseries at sea for ages 6 months to 3 years, complete with toys and nap areas.
What child doesn't love and admire cartoons? Whether your child enjoys Disney princesses or Marvel Avengers, there are cruises galore with these familiar faces onboard.
Disney cruises, of course, take the cake when it comes to character breakfasts and more, with Mickey, Minnie and Jack Sparrow all appearing as well as Star Wars and Marvel superheroes and princesses.
But it's not the only line to make storybooks and films spring to life.
Carnival has rolled out Seuss at Sea, complete with Seuss-a-palooza Story Time and Green Eggs and Ham Breakfasts with cameos by the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2. MSC Cruises has its own mascot family with Doremi, Mila, Dorebro and Dorebaby -- plus a connection with Lego.
Check your desired cruises for such lovable characters and find one that has their favorite friendly faces for an even better and more memorable onboard experience.
Minimum ages to sail tend to be 6 months for most mainstream cruises, and 1 year for longer or more exotic voyages. Some luxury and expedition cruise lines don't allow children, so be sure to check for this before booking.
Several cruise lines offer drop-off nurseries for children under 3 years old at an hourly rate and/or play areas for young children, which they can enjoy with a parent or guardian.
On certain ships, little ones can enjoy soft play areas and age-appropriate toys, as well as cribs and cots for snoozing. Some nurseries also hold interactive play groups for 6 to 18-month-olds along with 18 to 36-month-olds and their parents.
Drop-off nurseries are a popular option as well along with parents or staff-led parent-tot activities in designated areas. Therefore, if you are interested in a nursery for your child, closely look at all the available options to find the best choice for you and your family.
Just because you're on a family cruise doesn't mean that you can't hit the spa or visit a winery in port. Consider lines that offer drop-off activities onboard when the ship is in port. This enables your child to play happily with friends while you scuba dive, golf, visit museums or browse boutiques.
Double-check that you can leave the ship while your children are in the youth club (some insist that one parent or guardian remains onboard) and whether there are any port-day fees. For example, Norwegian charges a fee to supervise kids during meals while their parents are off the ship.
Keep in mind during your selection process that most lines offer evening group babysitting in the kids clubs for a fee. Norwegian's Late Night Fun Zone, for example, operates from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a per-child hourly fee. Carnival, Disney, Holland America, Celebrity, MSC, Princess and Royal Caribbean also offer late-night programs.
A favorite activity for family cruising is swimming and splashing. All family-friendly cruises feature pools, but some dedicate more space to water fun than others. Look for ships with multiple pools and/or water parks. Newer ships tend to have more water-based "wow" features than their older fleetmates.
Carnival ups the energy on its newer and refurbished ships with longer slides that snake, twirl and even "flush" passengers. Its WaterWorks play areas also feature splash areas and kiddie slides.
Young kids will also relish Royal Caribbean's tame H2O Zone, which brings out the giggles with geysers, water guns and small pools. Tweens, teens and adults can test their skills on the FlowRider, which is a surf simulator.
Beyond kids' clubs and pools, the most family-friendly cruise lines offer attractions and programs that kids and even parents can enjoy.
Many lines offer athletic activities, but Royal Caribbean sports are on another level, including ice skating, rock climbing, ziplines and surfing. Anthem of the Seas offers a deckside version of skydiving known as RipCord by iFLY, as well as the SeaPlex, an indoor fun space with bumper cars and roller skating.
MSC Grandiosa features a plethora of family-friendly activities, including a drone relay race, dance competition and shipwide spy experience. F1 race car simulators and 4D cinemas on several ships are fun for everyone.
Browse the available activities during your booking phase and opt for the ones that you will enjoy of course, but especially what your child or children will be excited about.
Cruise lines are known for their evening entertainment, including family-friendly shows at night. Entertainment options tend to be surprisingly robust from cruise line to cruise line but also ship to ship.
Princess Cruises introduced Movies Under the Stars, films shown on deck while you relax in a lounge chair, tucked under a blanket. Carnival and other lines also offer outdoor movies. Disney astounds kids and adults with first-run movies in its indoor theater and its Disney-themed stage shows.
Older kids like the Broadway hits playing aboard Royal Caribbean, such as "Grease," "Mamma Mia" and "Saturday Night Fever." Ice skating, acrobatic and diving shows on select ships are great family fun as well.
There is a plethora of entertainment choices to select from regardless of your family's unique interests and the ages of your children. Be sure to choose the shows or other entertaining performances that will idyllically cater to you and your family.
No one goes hungry on a cruise ship. The family-friendly cruise lines satisfy kids of all ages (and their stomachs) with extended-hour pizza, lavish dinner buffets, specialty casual restaurants and room service. Opt for onboard dining that will pique your cruise family's interests -- and specifically adjust to your dietary needs.
Is your child lactose intolerant or do they have a food allergy? Alert the cruise line ahead of your embarkation day and talk to the head waiter once onboard. The cruise line will be happy to work out meals that your child can eat.
Most lines offer kids' menus at lunch and dinner. In Carnival's dining rooms, for example, young cruisers can order peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, spaghetti and meatballs, hot dogs or mac and cheese.
Along with signature restaurants geared towards teens and adults, Carnival's kid-friendly eateries include Guy's Burger Joint, Pizza Pirate, Cucina del Capitano and SeaDogs on Carnival Breeze and Magic.
When picking a cruise ship and cabin category, consider options for connecting cabins, multiple berths in one cabin and family-focused staterooms. Choose the right cabin configuration that is best for you and your family.
Carnival Vista's Family Harbor cabins, for one example, range from inside staterooms to suites. All offer free access to the Family Harbor Lounge, which offers a buffet breakfast, daytime snacks, soft serve ice cream, TVs, computer stations and board games. If that piques your kids' and your interest, then this might be an ideal option for you.
If you've got a big group and are prepared to splurge, opt for special cabins and suites that can sleep more than four. On several of their ships, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a 500-plus-square-foot villa with two bedrooms that sleeps six in The Haven. Residents get access to Haven perks like an exclusive pool and sun decks, restaurants and lounges.
What size ship works best for you depends on the ages of your kids and your family's dynamic. The bigger ships tend to offer the most elaborate kids and teens facilities, lots of restaurant choice and over-the-top attractions.
On the other hand, big cruise ships can be confusing for younger children to navigate and can feel more crowded during peak seasons. That can mean waiting in lines at elevators and eateries, moving through packed hallways and needing to reserve specialty restaurants and shows in advance.
The smaller ships also tend to be the older ones, often with fewer balcony cabins or family-focused staterooms, restaurant options and glamorous top-deck attractions. However, most lines have upgraded their older ships.
Another factor to consider: The big, glitzy new ships book at top dollar, while older, smaller ships tend to cost less.
Unsure of which cruise size to choose? Then check out our article What's the Best Cruise Ship Size for You?.
Everybody loves a beach, so the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico cruise itineraries work for all ages. Alaska with its kayaking, rafting, fly fishing and dogsledding tends to appeal more to grade schoolers and teens than to young kids.
European cruises are somewhere in the middle, depending on how you structure your days. If a mix of parks and palaces are on your schedule, then little kids might be fine -- if you can hack the overseas flight and jet lag.
A heavy load of museums and historical sites can sometimes bore preschoolers -- and even teens. With active teens, look for itineraries with plenty of options for bike tours, hiking and water sports.
Also consider departing from a nearby port. If you drive to your ship, then you automatically save the cost of airfare and the hassles associated with flying. Plus, you can pack as much stuff as you can carry (that's especially helpful when traveling with diapers and strollers).