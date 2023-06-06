Cruising is without a doubt a family-friendly holiday for a growing number of Australians. To attract and keep so many children happily engaged, cruise lines offer cool kids clubs, meet and greets with cartoon characters, splash-happy water parks, ziplines, ropes courses and more.

Most of the mainstream cruise lines are extremely family-friendly, including Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International. Celebrity and Holland America Line offer supervised activities and dedicated facilities for kids and teens on most ships, but do have a more adult-focused ethos and fewer family attractions outside the kids' clubs. Luxury lines offer children's programs on selected sailings, but these more high-end cruises are generally geared toward grownups.

All of these lines offer great cruises. It's the differences -- each line's signature features, onboard partnerships and the details of the kids and teens programs -- that will determine which ship is the best fit for your family.

To get the most from your family cruise, consider the following tips when picking a ship.

1. Make sure the structure of the children's program works for your kids.

Family-friendly cruise lines work hard delivering creative children's programs that go beyond babysitting. Norwegian's Splash Academy engages kids with tumbling, juggling, spinning and other circus skill classes, culminating in a performance of circus acts for appreciative parents. Carnival's Camp Ocean has a marine theme, and Disney's utilizes its partnerships to offer attractions like a Millennium Falcon-themed Star Wars play area and Marvel Super Hero Academy.

All cruise line youth programs divide kids into age-appropriate groups, but different lines take different approaches toward age groupings. You'll want to think about the ages and personalities of your children to determine whether a cruise line's program is a good fit.

Royal Caribbean, for example, offers separate groups for ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17, a division that takes into account kids' natural tendencies: An outgoing 6-year-old might be bored and insulted by being with a 3-year-old, and a shy 8-year-old might feel overwhelmed being matched with a much taller and athletic 12-year-old. Carnival's Camp Ocean offers the same groupings, but starts the drop-off program at 2 instead of 3 and youth staff change diapers. Norwegian's Splash Academy separates kids into Turtles, ages 3 to 5; Seals, ages 6 to 9; and Dolphins, ages 10 to 12. It combines all teens, ages 13 to 17, into one Entourage group. If your 12-year-old is very mature and outgoing, she might be fine in a group with older kids and high schoolers on Royal Caribbean and Carnival; if she's a young 12, she might do better mixed with 10- and 11-year-olds on Norwegian.

Holland America and Princess offer fewer age groupings, meaning a wider age range in each group. Princess groups together ages 3 to 7, 8 to 12 and 13 to 17; Holland America adjusts ages slightly in Club HAL with groupings for Kids (3 to 6), Tweens (7 to 12) and Teens (13 to 17). Will your 12-year-old be willing to hang out with a 7- or 8-year-old? Your success with the kids' club may depend on how many children of each age show up for activities.

Disney takes an unusual approach. Its Oceaneer Club and Lab are both open to all kids between ages 3 and 12. While Club activities target the younger kids and Lab programming is aimed at the older, any child can participate in any activity. This means that siblings or friends traveling together can stay with each other, despite age gaps. On the flip side, preschoolers might be overwhelmed by the activity choice if left in the kids club for several hours.

Another thing to note: During spring break, summer and other peak times, kids might be bumped from the dedicated play spaces into lounges and other public areas to reduce crowding. Conversely, during the fall or other cruises with low kid turnout, age groups might be combined for joint activities.

5 Best Kids Clubs on Cruises

2. If you have young children, look for a line with cartoon characters onboard.

Little kids love cartoons, so consider which make-believe star your youngster wants to meet when choosing a cruise line. In this age of media ads, movie blockbusters and action figure toys, your kindergartner may long to take tea with a Disney princess, and your second-grader may count the days until he can team up with Marvel's Avengers on a Disney voyage.

Disney is an obvious choice if your kid has a character crush, given that you'll find princesses, pirates like Jack Sparrow, Mickey Mouse and friends, Star Wars and Marvel superheroes onboard. But it's not the only line to make storybooks spring to life. Carnival has rolled out Seuss at Sea, complete with Seuss-a-palooza Story Time and Green Eggs and Ham Breakfasts with cameos by the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2. Shrek, Fiona, Puss N Boots and other DreamWorks stars parade on many Royal Caribbean ships, and DreamWorks' popular movie releases play onboard. Characters join kids club activities, and on Allure of the Seas, families can enjoy the Madagascar Aqua Show at the outdoor Aqua Theater and the How to Train Your Dragon Ice Show in the ship's ice rink.

3. If you're traveling with babies, choose a ship with an onboard nursery.

Although little ones aren't likely to remember their first sea voyages, you'll remember if traveling with a baby made your vacation less enjoyable or if you were able to successfully cruise with a toddler. Minimum ages to sail tend to be 6 months for most mainstream cruises, and 1 year for longer or more exotic voyages. Some luxury and expedition cruise lines discourage children, so check before booking.

Several cruise lines offer drop-off nurseries for under-3s at an hourly rate and/or play areas for the littlest cruisers, which they can enjoy with a parent or guardian. Disney Cruise Line is one of the top lines for babies, offering full-service themed nurseries at sea for ages 6 months to 3 years, complete with toys and nap areas. Parents can use sp