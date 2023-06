Family holidays are so much fun -- and such a challenge. To get to those forever-memory moments, parents need to put in hours of planning in order to prevent meltdowns, tantrums, whining and eye rolling. Even on a cruise -- where kids clubs, 24/7 dining and plenty of activities make things easy -- families have to pull out all the stops to make sure the kids have their favourite snack foods, the twins aren't squabbling over who has bathroom access first, and mum and dad don't spend all day wandering the ship trying to tell their offspring about a changed dinner reservation.

At Cruise Critic, we can offer lots of tips about planning a family cruise or choosing the right cabin. Here, we focus on those ingenious family cruise hacks that you might never have thought to do -- but can help make your family cruise easier and more fun for everyone.

Set Some Ground Rules

Whatever age your kids are, set some rules on the first day of your cruise. Are they allowed to bring new friends back to the cabin? How much money can they spend at the arcade? Can they join friends for dinner or are they expected to dine with the family each night? Discussing these things before you set sail helps to avoid misunderstandings which could spoil the holiday mood during your cruise.

BYO Pool

An inflatable kiddie bathtub or pool can serve multiple purposes if you're cruising with babies or small children. If your kids are too small to shower (or don't like the feeling of a shower spray), stick the pool inside the shower or bathroom to use as a makeshift tub. If your kids aren't potty trained, they can't use the cruise ship pools, so you can create your own pool on the sun deck or your balcony for baby to splash happily on warm days. Just make sure you know where you can drain the tub before you fill it up.

Create a Message Centre

With older kids, it's hard to keep track of where everyone is on a sea day -- especially when kids are old enough to check themselves out of the kids club or are teens that like to roam the ship. Bring a magnetic message board to stick to your cabin door, or use a notepad and pen. Many cruise lines also have an onboard messaging app (see below). Whichever communication method you choose, everyone can keep in touch as to their whereabouts and the adults can let kids know if arrangements change without having to find them.

Get the Cruise Line App

If your kids have mobile phones, download the cruise line's free app before boarding; these often allow free messaging with other family members using the app. Just make sure everyone's phone is in Airplane mode to avoid getting charged for global roaming at sea.

Bring Walkie Talkies

While not as easy as an app or texting, using two-way radios is a longtime cruise hack. You'll want to pick a model with good battery life, multiple communications channels and a minimum of static -- so you're not screaming at the device on the pool deck or jacking up the volume to the dismay of the surrounding sunbathers.

Make Time for Family Time

If you find it hard dragging tweens or teens away from their friends at the kids club, a ‘family challenge’ usually does the trick. At the start of the cruise each person chooses an onboard activity that everyone in the family has to try, even if they aren’t keen. Offering a token prize like an icecream for the winner of each activity makes this extra fun.

Lasso Those Cruise Cards With Lanyards

Even the youngest babies onboard get issued a cruise card -- and kids need theirs to get in and out of the kids clubs (and on and off the ship when you’re in port). If you're worried about your youngsters losing their IDs, bring lanyards to turn cruise cards into necklaces. You can buy the kinds where you slip the ID into a clear plastic pocket; if you choose one with a hook, punch a hole in the card and slip the clip through. Not only will you not have to worry about cards falling out of pockets, but the long lanyards will make IDs easier to spot when they get chucked in the pile of stuff taking over your cabin's couch or desk.

Designate a Spot in the Cabin for Cruise Cards

No matter how tidy you and the kids are, your cabin is probably going to get a little messy, especially around the couch and desk where everyone tends to dump their stuff. If you want to avoid a daily chorus of ‘Where is my cruise card?’ set aside a spot in the cabin for storing them (a small shelf is ideal).

Curb Your Kids' Onboard Spending

Did you know that you can turn off spending privileges on your kids' cruise card, or fund them with limited amounts of cash? If you don't want your child going wild in the arcade or sampling all the mocktails, you can restrict how much they can spend with his or her cruise card. It's not widely advertised, but this hack can save you some money -- and heartache -- when you get your final onboard bill. One final tip: Be careful if you purchase arcade credit as this does NOT automatically limit spending at the arcade. When the credit runs out, your child won't receive any notification and can keep playing (racking a hefty bill by accident) if you haven’t turned off spending privileges on their card.

Extend Your Outlets

Mobile phones. iPads. Electronic games. E-readers. These days, families travel with a lot of gear that needs to be charged. Unfortunately, most cruise ship cabins are lacking in power points. Bring a travel-sized multi-outlet so you can charge multiple devices at once. Also, consider bringing two adapters so you can make use of the European or American outlets in your cabin, if the ship isn’t fitted with Australian outlets. Some ships also have USB outlets; check next to the bed.

DIY Room Divider

Sometimes it's hard for kids to go to sleep when you're lying on the bed opposite. Or maybe you need to create additional changing spaces when the queue for the cabin bathroom gets too long. One ingenious way to get around this is to bring an opaque shower curtain and strong magnetic hooks. Attach the hooks to the ceiling -- yes, most cabins have magnetic walls! -- and string the curtain up for a makeshift room divider.

Pay for a Balcony

If you are travelling with a youngster who needs a daily nap, it is worth paying for a balcony. Watching the ocean is much nicer than sitting in your cabin’s tiny bathroom for a half an hour each afternoon, waiting for them to fall asleep.

Grab Breakfast Foods for Snacks

We know, we know -- you can find food all day long on a cruise ship. Yet the options for midday or late-afternoon dining might not sit well with picky children. And milk isn't always available at the buffet 24/7 -- at least not in kid-friendly cartons. We recommend grabbing a few favourite cereals, milk cartons, yogurt cups, even bread and spreads at breakfast time to keep in your cabin (ask the room steward to empty your mini-fridge of booze) to appease toddler tastebuds throughout the day.

Bring Your Own Snacks

Again, it seems ridiculous to bring your own food on a cruise. But if your kids must have a certain kind of muesli bar in the afternoon or your 3-year-old must have squeezey pouches every day, it's not a bad idea to pack a bunch of on-the-go snacks in your luggage. You can also bring cans of your kids' favourite drinks onboard certain cruise lines -- handy when you find out you're on a Pepsi ship and your teen's a Coke addict. Parents of babies will, of course, need to bring their own formula, baby food and bottles; toddler parents might want to bring cups with lids, as cruise ship restaurants aren't usually stocked with kid-friendly glassware.

Bring Your Own Fun

Kids are always unpredictable on holidays. They might refuse to go to the kids club and prefer to stay in the cabin playing. They might be great during long dinners or tour bus rides -- or they might be whiny, cranky nightmares. Don't assume the cruise ship is going to always entertain your kid; come prepared. Whether it's iPads and video games with headphones for long excursions, books for dinner or crayons for the younger sailors, you'll be better off if you bring your own fun. . Travel-sized board games or packs of cards are great for rainy days or when kids are a little overdone and need some quiet time.

Don’t Rule Out Specialty Restaurants

Don’t avoid dining at the alternative restaurants with your kids. Many cruise lines offer free or discounted meals at these pay-per-visit restaurants for children under the age of twelve. If you are travelling with tweens or teens, look for kid-pleasing options such as teppanyaki or ‘novelty‘ concept restaurants like Royal Caribbean’s quirky Wonderland, both of which offer delicious food with a sense of theatre. Two of P&O's specialties, Angelo's and Dragon Lady, are free of charge.

What to do on Port Days

Some lines have shore excursions designed especially for families. However, making your own arrangements may work better than joining a ship’s tour as these tend to be aimed at older adults. If you are sailing on an activity-packed ship like Ovation of the Seas, it can be worth staying onboard one day when the ship is in port, especially if you have visited a destination before. Having all those onboard activities to yourselves while (almost) everyone else is onshore can make for some great family fun.

Let There Be Light

You don't want your teen stomping in at 2 a.m. and turning all the lights on; nor do you want to wake your kids when you need that late-night loo. Pocket-sized flashlights and battery-operated night lights (packs of tea lights are a good option) are good for youngsters. Grown-ups and older kids can use the ambient light on their phone to get around a cramped cabin without keeping cabinmates awake.

Make Some (White) Noise

Put a family of four in a cruise cabin together and you remember why you all sleep in different rooms at home. Dad snores, sister tosses and turns, and brother is munching on room service at midnight. Not to mention, you might hear doors slamming, chairs being dragged across the pool deck above or your neighbour's late-night TV. Bring a white noise machine, or get an app for your phone, to muffle all those ambient sounds so the whole family can get a good night's sleep and be ready for the next day's fun.