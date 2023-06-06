Faith-Based Theme Cruises

Jewish Cruises

Jewish cruises take a slightly different approach from their Christian counterparts but share similarities. Many are kosher cruises, so those who follow Jewish dietary restrictions can enjoy a wide variety of food choices while vacationing, or Passover cruises, on which the cruise organizers take care of all the cleaning and cooking needs associated with that holiday.

For Jewish travelers who aren't that observant, there are many Jewish heritage cruises, often on European rivers that flow through Germany, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic, as well as cruises to Israel and Egypt. Jewish singles cruises bring together solos looking for love or friendship.



